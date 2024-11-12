'Orr was a child of love and giving': Family, friends remember fallen soldier St.-Sgt Orr Katz

Staff-Sergeant Orr Katz, aged 20, from Ma'ale Adumim, was killed in battle while fighting in the northern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Tuesday morning.

Katz was a combat medic in the Shimshon Battalion of the Kfir Brigade. Katz fell alongside three other soldiers from the Kfir Brigade: Staff Sergeant Nave Yair Asulin, Staff Sergeant Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, and Staff Sergeant Ofir Eliyahu.

He leaves behind two older brothers and one younger sister, Ynet reported. Katz received a certificate of distinction twice during his military service.

His sister-in-law, Noy Katz, said that the family spoke to Orr before he entered Gaza around ten days ago and told Ynet, "We are still in shock, not digesting the news."

"We don't understand how we can even continue from here. It was something that cannot be imagined or digested. Orr was a child of love and giving, of helping anyone who asked."

"These young people and reservists give their lives so that we can live here," Katz told Ynet. "And we should be together. May the hostages return and this war end."

Orr's high school honors him

The Dekel Vilnai High School honored Katz in a post on Facebook, writing, "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce that Staff-Sergeant Orr Katz, a graduate of the class of 2024, was killed in battle in the Gaza Strip."

"The Dekel Vilnai family embraces the Katz family and all of Orr's loved ones and acquaintances."

The post also announced the date and time of his funeral, which took place on Tuesday, November 12, at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Herzl.