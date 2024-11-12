IDF troops kill terrorists, seize weapons in coordinated Gaza and Lebanon operations

IDF troops killed several terrorists and captured numerous weapons from warehouses, as well as dismantling terror infrastructure, the military announced on Tuesday.

Troops from the 36th Division participated in ground operations against Hezbollah positions in South Lebanon, which were used to attack Israel.

Soldiers from the 282nd and 188th Brigades and combat teams from the Goalni Brigade took out ready-to-launch rockets as well as confiscated a series of weapons and military equipment.

IDF troops operating in South Lebanon, November 12, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The 91st Division was also operating in South Lebanon, while forces of the 769th Brigade destroyed numerous pieces of terrorist infrastructure and seized military equipment and weapons found in civilian buildings.

The air force also struck several targets ranging from military buildings to ammunition depots, neutralizing dozens of terrorists and launchers that were used to fire on Israel.

Planes also struck targets in the Bekaa Valley, including numerous pieces of underground infrastructure such as launch shafts. IDF troops operating during the night. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Continued operations in Gaza

Combat teams from the Kfir Brigade operated under the 162nd Division in Beit Lahia in Gaza.

During the operation, troops located and destroyed several rocket launchers that were aimed at firing towards the surrounding settlements. The IDF also seized Hamas uniforms, military equipment, Kalashnikov rifles, and weapon parts.

In one icnident, terrorists barricaded themselves in a building from which they fired on IDF troops in the area. After the terrorists were eliminated, the building that also served as their military headquarters was destroyed.