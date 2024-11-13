Israeli NGO hosts event for fallen immigrant soldiers, security personnel in Middle East war

An event commemorating fallen immigrant IDF soldiers and security personnel in the ongoing war against Hamas and Hezbollah was held by the One Million Lobby Association, an Israeli-based lobby and NGO that promotes the needs of Russian speakers in the country.

The event, which took place at the American Zionist House earlier this month, commemorated about 60 soldiers and security personnel who came to Israel from various countries and were killed in the war that began on October 7 of last year. The event was dedicated to commemorating and recognizing their profound sacrifice, ensuring that their heroism is honored and never forgotten.

Attendees of the event included Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Jewish Agency for Israel Chairman Doron Almog, and Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, as well as representatives of bereaved families from the war. The event also included immigrant students at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem who accompanied the bereaved families.

"This unique commemorative event in memory of soldiers and security forces who immigrated to Israel alone or with their families from many countries in the world and fell in this difficult war," said Herzog. This event brings before our eyes the story of generations of immigrant soldiers, and heroes who made aliyah to Israel and defended the people with their souls.

One Million Lobby led the event in partnership with Olim Together, Israeli supermarket chain Tiv Ta'am, The Parents Circle-Families Forum, and Naale program, amongst others. Amichai Chikli attending the One Million Lobby Association event honoring the immigrant IDF soldiers who fell in combat in war against Hamas and Hezbollah. (credit: LEAH GOLDMAN)

What the event included and who it commemorated

During the event, an exhibition presented the fallen soldiers and their personal stories, and a ceremony was held in their memory with the participation of the students and the bereaved families.

One Million Lobby Association CEO Alex Roef said, "As part of the national-Zionist war story that will be written in the pages of history, we are here to make sure that the stories of the soldiers and security personnel who fell in the war will not be forgotten, and will be an integral part of the Israeli narrative."

Among the fallen IDF soldiers commemorated included Maj.-Gen. Akiva Yasinsky, 36, who immigrated from the then-USSR and was killed in Khan Yunis in Gaza; Capt. Yaakov Nedlin, 36, from Kazakhstan, was killed in the village of Immatain in the West Bank; St.-Sgt. Berhanu Kasia, 22, from Ethiopia, was killed in the Gaza Strip; Chief Warrant Officer Major Yakir Blochman, 33, from Russia, was killed by Hamas in Kibbutz Re'im.