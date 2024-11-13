Cigarettes found smuggled inside loaf of bread at Carmel Prison

A sergeant at Carmel Prison found cigarettes hidden inside a sliced loaf of bread during routine food distribution, Israel’s Prison Service announced on Tuesday.

Carmel Prison reported that the inmate faced disciplinary action as a violation of isolation cell conditions.

The prison conducts many rehabilitation activities, featuring two therapeutic departments: "Shalem Department" - for the rehabilitation of prisoners receiving long-term drug treatment, and "Shahar Hadash Department" - a short-term treatment framework for prisoners with an addiction background who wish to enter the process of detoxification from addiction.

Israel’s prisons during the war

At the height of the Israel-Hamas War, Israel’s Prison Service saw a hold on regular outdoor activities and visitors due to the Home Front Command’s direction and the heightened security situation.

However, following the most recent security assessment in September, all correctional activities have returned to normal. Gilboa Prison. What went wrong? (credit: FLASH90)

Carmel Prison reiterated that its officers work constantly to prevent the smuggling of prohibited materials and items that violate custody conditions.