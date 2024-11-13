WATCH: New recordings of Yitzhak Rabin on Arab-Israeli peace talks, role of reservists

In honor of the 29th anniversary of the assassination of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, the IDF Archives in the Defense Ministry published a rare recording of Rabin from a General Staff forum discussion in 1974, which had not been previously revealed, the Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In his first term as prime minister, Rabin is heard discussing the Yom Kippur War in retrospect, prospects for peace, and ways to resolve the conflict through military means or political agreements.

Rabin, even then, discussed the need for reaching peace through political means, stating, "In the Arab-Israeli conflict, I don't see a solution achievable by military means...if there is any chance...it is only through political negotiation."

Rabin speaks of Arab-Israeli peace plans, fears over next war

During the unearthed recording, Rabin cautioned, "A Palestinian state in Judea and Samaria would be the immediate fuse for the next war, even if others do not wish for it."

"I also question whether moving towards something that is not exactly peace, regardless of how it is labeled, with a higher territorial cost in light of the Arab reality we face—whether that is truly the best solution. But I’m exempt from addressing the issue, as we know the facts: no one is willing to talk to us about peace." Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, Deputy Defense Minister Mota Gur, Navy Commander Major General Ami. (credit: IDF Archives at the Defense Ministry and Ofer Lefler )

Rabin also referred to the importance of manpower and mobilizing reservists in the wake of and following the Yom Kippur War, stating, "The Chief of Staff just mentioned that many reservists are called, come, and serve. I think that the atmosphere, the order, the sense of purpose among the reservists is what gives the public confidence in the army."

What Rabin spoke about in 1974 reflects broader sentiments about the status of reservists in Israeli society, including giving them a sense of purpose, saying, "The way to restore or further strengthen public confidence is to ensure reservists feel a sense of purpose."

The IDF Archive also published a rare video from a ceremony in honor of fallen soldiers from the IDF's Armored Corps, where Rabin spoke to bereaved families. Rabin told the families, "What brings us here, apart from the desire to remember? The desire to be together...In the big family with no parties, no rivalries, no conflicts."