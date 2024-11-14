Biden meets with American hostage families

US President Joe Biden met with families of American hostages taken by Hamas on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a White House statement, the president updated the families on US efforts to secure the release of their loved ones, and assured them that the administration’s efforts to secure a deal would continue.

Biden and Trump

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden met with president-elect Donald Trump, and both agreed to work together for the common cause of releasing the hostages during the transition of power.

“We will continue to work every remaining day that President Biden has in office, that we have in these jobs, to try to bring those hostages home to their loved ones,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

Biden and Herzog

On Tuesday, Biden met with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog with the same message. US President Joe Biden meets with Israel President Isaac Herzog in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, November 12, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

“You know my commitment to Israel is ironclad and we share a deep friendship,” Biden said.

“First and foremost, we have to get the hostages back home,” Herzog added.