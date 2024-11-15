Mizrahi pop singer Eden Hason comes out as gay

Mizrahi pop singer Eden Hason came out in a deeply personal message on Instagram on Thursday, revealing that he is in a steady relationship.

“This is more about a need to let go than a song, and it comes from my most personal place," Hason wrote. "I was fortunate to write it...capturing so many emotions, from painful to fulfilling."

"Today, with a level of honesty I couldn’t show before, I’m doing something I thought I’d never do. I dedicate this song to my audience, an inseparable part of my life who deserves to know, to my family who has held my hand through it all, and to my partner, whom I love so much.”

Hason is following in the footsteps of other notable Mizrahi singers who have come out, such as Sarit Hadad. Hadad came out as a lesbian in a 2021 music video after large amounts of speculation that she had a baby from a sperm donor with a female partner.

She received a large amount of support from fans, indicating a step forward for Israel. Mizrahi music fans are typically seen as one of the most conservative Israeli music fanbases, hence why their support is an indicator of societal value shifts.

Other Israeli artists show their support

Support from fellow artists quickly poured in. Singer Sarit Hadad commented, “Proud of you, my dear. You’re brave and amazing, and this step will help so many people live in peace with who they are.”

Netta Barzilai shared, “It’s tears from the first note to the last. So happy you’re free now.”

Eyal Golan added, “How touching. Happy for you, prince. May you only be happy,” while Eden Ben Zaken assured him, “Love, we’ll always support you, no matter what.”

Margie responded with, "Wow! One of the most beautiful posts I've ever seen. So moving, happy for you."

In August, Hason celebrated his 30th birthday, reflecting in a post on the achievements and blessings in his life. He also alluded to finding love: “Since a young age, I’ve been dealing with adult matters: career, mortgage, etc. I remember how each year, my loved ones and I would wish for something—success in music, to touch people’s hearts, to have my own home, a car I love. I want to send wishes outward: first, to bless my family, that they may be healthy and happy. And to honor the great love in my life, who has changed my life.”