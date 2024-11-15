IDF maps house of terrorist responsible for Jerusalem Check Point Tunnel shooting

IDF forces mapped the house of the terrorist Abd al-Qader Qawasmeh in Hebron on Thursday night.

Qawasmeh was one of the terrorists involved in the shooting attack at the Tunnel Checkpoint on November 16, 2023, in which IDF soldier Avraham Patna was killed. The mapping was conducted in preparation for demolishing the home, which had been rebuilt after a previous demolition.

In addition to the death of Patna, who was a 20-year-old soldier from Haifa, six people were wounded in various degrees during the Jerusalem Tunnel Checkpoint incident a year ago.

IDF mapping the terrorist's house. (credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

Three terrorists were neutralized by security forces after arriving at the checkpoint in a vehicle from the West Bank and opening fire. Two handguns and an M-16 rifle used in the attack were found at the scene.

Confiscating additional weapons

An inspection of the vehicle revealed it had duplicate license plates. Inside, security forces discovered axes, additional weapons, and IDF uniforms, indicating the attackers planned further assaults inside Jerusalem.

In addition to mapping Qawasmeh’s home, the soldiers confiscated weapons, weapon parts, and ammunition in the village of Deir Samet in the Judea Brigade sector. This follows a week in which security forces arrested around 40 wanted people across the Central Command area, seized seven firearms, and confiscated tens of thousands of shekels in terror funds.