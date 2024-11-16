Commanding three fronts simultaneously: Navy commander describes war from a battleship

Iran had escalated its support for its allies in the "Axis of Evil," exemplified by the December 2023 attack when Yemen's Houthis launched a cruise missile and drone toward Israel. As the IDF advanced its ground operations in Gaza, the Israel Navy undertook a complex operation: transferring a Sa’ar 6-class missile ship from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea via the Suez Canal. This sensitive operation, despite Egyptian military security, posed significant challenges due to its proximity to hostile coasts.

Commander (Cmdr.) Omer Karmi, commander of the Sa’ar 6 missile boat flotilla, personally supervised the mission, ensuring readiness for any contingencies. Following the operation, Cmdr. Karmi immediately traveled north to oversee missile ship deployments near Lebanon, safeguarding vital offshore gas rigs.

On the same day, a drone struck a navy facility near an anchored missile ship. "We were frustrated that we didn’t intercept it," Cmdr. Karmi told Walla in an interview. He added with a mixture of pride and caution, "A week later, we achieved the first interception by the missile boats. Though I wasn’t aboard, I thought, ‘Wow.’ Afterward, I congratulated the team but reminded them to stay vigilant because the next drone could strike at any time. It’s a challenging process–identifying, tracking, and intercepting threats within two minutes using the Naval Dome system."

The navy’s missile ship flotilla has since intercepted multiple drones and cruise missiles, as well as conducted strikes in Lebanon and Gaza. These actions underscore the Sa’ar 6's precision and efficacy in protecting Israel’s home front. Yet, opportunities remain for broader operational involvement to bolster the wider war effort.

While celebrating these successes, the flotilla is bracing for potential high-stakes scenarios, such as an attack on gas rigs or missile ships using Yakhont missiles, Russian-made weapons in Syria’s arsenal that may have been transferred to Hezbollah. Other possible threats include coastal-launched missiles or UAV swarm attacks. To counter these dangers, sailors maintain 24/7 readiness, prepared to respond within seconds. Cmdr. Omer Karmi. (credit: IDF spokesperson's Unit/Via Walla)

In an exclusive interview, Cmdr. Omer Karmi, the outgoing flotilla commander, shared his perspectives on naval operations and the evolving challenges. Over the past year, the flotilla has logged 4,500 hours at sea–a workload typically spanning three years. Married to a fellow lieutenant colonel and a father of three, Karmi began his navy career in 2007, serving extensively aboard missile ships like the INS Sufa and INS Tarshish.

Returning from a six-month trip to South America just before Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Karmi took command of a Dvora patrol boat, and later led three missile ships. When the Sa’ar 6 missile ships arrived, Karmi assumed command of INS Magen before overseeing Flotilla 36, responsible for protecting offshore gas rigs. Under his leadership, 400 soldiers, including career officers, serve on these state-of-the-art vessels.

Before October 7, INS Magen and INS Hetz had already commenced operational duties while other ships underwent upgrades, integrating Israeli-made defense systems tailored to future challenges.

"Not a single UAV can get past me."

On October 7, 2023, he woke up to the sound of explosions due to rocket launches and interceptions near his home. "The noise, combined with a few phone calls, made it clear to me that this was war. That’s what I told my subordinates, and I ordered everyone to mobilize. On the way to the base, we received missions to protect strategic facilities in the north and south. Soldiers arrived from dozens of locations across the country. By 10:00 a.m., all the ships (INS Magen, INS Oz, INS Nitzachon, and INS Atzmaut) were already at sea," said Cmdr. Karmi, whose extended family lives in Kibbutz Nir Oz. "By morning, they had already written in the family WhatsApp group that there were terrorists in their home. That helped me grasp the gravity of the situation," he noted. "When heading to sea, we collect everyone's phones and disconnected. I set sail on the INS Magen with a bad feeling."

The deployment of the missile ships followed Hamas’s infiltration with seven boats and the subsequent massacre. A week later, INS Magen fired 76mm shells at Hamas targets in Gaza for the first time. Meanwhile, the INS Hanit began operating in the Red Sea due to accumulating intelligence, followed by a Sa’ar 6 missile ship. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"The biggest challenge for the men and women aboard the missile ships is maintaining a high level of vigilance and readiness for months on end. When something happens, they need to be completely prepared," Cmdr. Karmi said. "The Sa’ar 6 ships have extended the navy’s operational range, introduced new weapons systems, and significantly improved reconnaissance capabilities across the area, including interception abilities."

What do the rockets from Lebanon look like through your eyes while on the missile ship?

"I see everything. I see the Air Force striking. I stand on the deck and feel the shockwave from the attacks–I hear and see it. During the day, you see plumes of smoke; at night, flashes of light. And simultaneously, you see rockets being launched and Iron Dome intercepting them. It’s a feeling of pride."

The Sa’ar 6 ships were purchased to address extreme scenarios that haven’t happened yet.

"We neutralized the threat responsibly" (referring to the Air Force’s strikes on Hezbollah's coastal-to-sea missiles). "Even if it didn’t happen directly through the Sa’ar 6, it’s the same military. The fact that drones were flying toward the Karish gas rig and were intercepted on the way–that’s also the removal of a threat. In my view, that’s an effect, too. It’s important to understand that I can’t let a single drone get past me. The difference between a drone hitting a structure and a drone hitting a gas rig is dramatically significant."

Cmdr. Karmi addressed the question of whether the navy could contribute more in light of the "naval giants" it possesses. "The flotilla is in its early stages. It's in its first operational year and has not yet completed all processes. It is already deeply involved in the war and fighting. This is just the beginning. It has decades ahead of it. It's also important to say that the navy is not just four ships. Their role in the war is to ensure that nothing gets past them. And rest assured, we have plenty of missions."

Most of Karmi and his team’s activities have focused on defense. "We intercepted drones and struck targets in Gaza. I commanded three fronts simultaneously: Gaza, the North, and the Red Sea," he shared. "This means handling intelligence, dealing with a variety of threats and being prepared for them, maintaining the readiness of the vessels, increasing operational alertness, and ensuring high discipline and focus among the fighters. The technical proficiency has to be at its peak–all while operating in three different arenas and managing the uncertainty of what might happen next. It’s highly demanding and complex."

What were the leadership challenges added by the war?

"When we set out to sea, we took the soldiers’ phones, and as a commander, I started to grasp the events of October 7 during the voyage. The soldiers had no idea that there had been a breach of the border. As commanders, we faced a very complex dilemma about how to handle this. One soldier was in a kibbutz and didn’t make it to the base, and [there was] a female soldier from Kibbutz Be’eri, whose family was abroad but who knew everyone there," he recalled.

"At first, we had to explain what was happening in the Gaza Strip. We decided to process everything that was coming out in the media and share it with them in stages. At first, we told them about 200 fatalities, then 300, and later 400. At some point, we informed them of 1,100 fatalities. They didn’t know there had been infiltrations. After many days at sea, we prepared for the moment when they would turn on their phones. Only when they reached the shore did they see the images. The reactions were very difficult. They are the same age as the attendees at the Nova festival, their distant social circles. Some broke down, while others offered support and comfort."

Cmdr. Karmi recalls a moment etched in his memory. "A soldier asked me about his fear of what would happen if someone in his family were to die and how he would find out. I told him and the others that I would probably know before them and inform them accordingly," he said.

The voyages at sea are carried out at the same time as a variety of threats. Could the Yakhont missile be used against you in the arena?

"I assume it could–in salvos. But the navy is ready."

The issue of the intelligence failure also weighs heavily on Karmi following the infiltration of seven boats, five of which were intercepted. "I have four lieutenant colonels under my command. The events of October 7 put you in a very complex position regarding trust and understanding of the situation. As a lieutenant colonel in the organization and as an Israeli citizen, you also ask, 'Where were we on October 7?' But once we understood what had happened, we said, 'We are fully in this,'" he clarified.

"I made kiddush with my children on Friday after 10 Sabbaths of not being home. This isn’t just another small mission–it’s a just war. Our role is to do everything with our men and women fighters. To win. Missions with uncertainty are a challenge."

What is your perspective on the status of career service, relationships in the shadow of war, family, and the sacrifices involved?

"I had my doubts, but I stayed. So, it’s good that I asked those questions. That’s a positive thing. I’m approaching an evaluation center for promotion to the rank of Vice-Admiral. Let me share something with you. My grandfather fought in the Palyam (the naval arm of the Palmach), and my grandmother was an officer in the Haganah. My grandfather immigrated in 1938 from Poland, fought, joined the Etzioni Brigade, and was wounded twice in battles near Ramat Rachel–once in the knee and another time when a bullet hit his helmet, pierced his head, and exited. From them, I inherited my values, love for the country, and Zionism. My grandfather, Betzalel, passed away from COVID-19. A week later, my grandmother passed away. We went from one shiva to another. My grandfather always told me, ‘You serve your country first, then your family, and then yourself.’"

Have there been challenging moments in your role?

"Visiting the wife of a soldier who gave birth while he was at sea. Hugging my soldiers when their grandparents passed away, knowing they might not make it to the funeral. We make every effort, but we don’t always succeed. That’s the sacrifice. There were voyages lasting 10 days to two weeks, and even when we returned to shore, it was for only brief periods. It’s important to understand: I can issue orders to everyone, but if they’re not carried out, nothing will happen. The one identifying targets on the radar? A female soldier. The ones operating the generator, the machinery, the electricity on the bridge? A female fighter. What about the lookouts? When senior officials in Lebanon are assassinated, and beepers and radios explode with activity, I ask myself what more I need to do before they unleash everything on me. I must always remain alert."