IDF's Haruv Reconnaissance Unit uncovers weapons in south Lebanon raids

The IDF's Haruv Reconnaissance Unit, under the control of the 228th Brigade, is taking on a new adventure in southern Lebanon after successful counterterrorism operations in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the military announced Thursday.

This is a historic first for the unit, operating in a new region since the unit was established, the IDF announced Sunday.

Haruv, which was reborn after being disbanded, conducted limited localized and targeted raids thanks to IDF intelligence throughout southern Lebanon. IDF discovers tunnel shaft leading to underground terror infrastructure. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Raids across Lebanese villages housing Hezbollah

The unit successfully raided assorted terror targets within Lebanese villages, leading soldiers to uncover a tunnel shaft leading to underground terror infrastructure, including a nearby weapon storage facility.

Troops dismantled weapons storage facilities, military structures, and ammunition that the Hezbollah terrorist organization uses to carry out its operations.