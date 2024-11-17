ALUT and OTI plan fundraiser to help Israelis on autism spectrum

ALUT, the Israeli Society for Children and Adults with Autism, and OTI, the Israeli Autism Association, will hold a nationwide fundraising day on Tuesday. The two nonprofit organizations provide vital services and support for people on the autism spectrum and their families.

The fundraising day will focus on the struggle to preserve the daily routine and activities of children and adults with autism in the shadow of the ongoing war. While disruptions in routine are difficult for everyone, for people on the spectrum, following a calming daily routine is especially important, as they are often upset by sudden changes.

During the past year, the staff of these organizations, which provide residential, educational, and occupational services for people with autism and train therapists, have had to help hundreds of people displaced from their homes, as well as many others who must flee to bomb shelters on a daily basis.

The donations that will be collected during the fundraiser will help to care for children and adults on the spectrum by supporting rehabilitation daycare centers, kindergartens, leisure activities, housing, employment, family support, treatment centers, programs for the treatment of trauma, and research centers. ALUT celebrates International Autism Day (credit: COURTESY OF ALUT)

“In this difficult time, in which the security reality adds heavy challenges to those who already face special difficulties every day, we at ALUT and OTI make every effort to provide the special support that families of autistic children and adults need, when their needs change at any given moment,” ALUT CEO Dedi Atas said. “The public’s contribution now is not only a gesture of solidarity, but essential support in our work in these challenging days. We are calling on everyone who can to stand by us, so that we can continue to provide the critical support and services that are urgently needed, especially now.”

War takes its toll

OTI CEO Tzipi Nagel-Edelstein said: “The war takes a huge toll on people who are dealing with autism. It is especially difficult for autistic people who were evacuated from their homes, for children who were forced to be absent from their regular educational and therapeutic framework, and it is difficult with any disruption in their daily routines, such as alarms, exposure to difficult news, and more.

“OTI and ALUT have been working for years to raise awareness of autism among the public. There is a constant and continuous trend of an increase in the number of people diagnosed on the autistic spectrum, both in Israel and in the world. Especially during these difficult days, we must continue to act in every way possible to raise awareness for the acceptance of those who are different and for equal rights for people with autism. We appeal to the public and ask for their commitment and contribution to this noble cause.”

ALUT has been working for 50 years for all children and adults on the autistic continuum in Israel, while Oti was established 30 years ago to provide support for the autism community.

For more information, go to the websites alutfriends.org and oti.org.il.