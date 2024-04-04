International Autism Day: ALUT hostel for Arab adults assists raising awareness of autism

This past week marked International Autism Day, where awareness is raised for the well-being and inclusion of the population on the autistic spectrum. According to Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics, out of Israel’s population of 52 thousand people formally recognized as being on the autistic spectrum, roughly 90% are Jewish, and only 8.4% are Arab. Since there is no reason to assume such a disparity among the populations, this information is seen as proof that much more should be done to raise awareness and refer the Arab population to medical diagnosis.

Nevertheless, a positive trend has been marked in medical diagnosis application within the Arab sector. Information from 2022 showed that, from only one male child out of 1000 born in the year 2000 and close to zero females, rates have seen an increase to 17 and 5, respectively, in the year 2018. Notedly, this data is based on formal recognition, which in turn is affected by the volition of families to approach medical diagnosis.

In 2018, a special Knesset session addressed the issue of autism in Arab society, where participants also pointed at what they referred to as underdiagnosis, demonstrating how in the Soroka hospital in Beer Sheva, for instance, only a quarter of referrals to medical diagnoses are from Arab families, while three quarters are from Jewish families. According to participants, the main goal is to reach children with autism before the age of three to make sure that they enlist in appropriate and relevant educational institutions, which is crucial to their development and well-being.

Ifter meal at ALUT Hostel (credit: COURTESY OF ALUT)

Other issues pointed out in the 2018 session included a lack of sufficient institutions and employment opportunities in the Arab sector, with only one Arabic-speaking hostel in the north. This hostel is Beit Havradim, located in the northern Arab city of Shfaram, and is run by ALUT, the Israeli Association for Children and Adults with Autism.

Established in 1974, ALUT is the oldest and leading body in the field of autism in Israel. It treats children and adults on the autistic spectrum in hundreds of therapeutic and educational settings throughout the country, including daycare centers, kindergartens, leisure settings, housing settings, and study and employment centers. The association is also engaged in promoting the rights of people on the autistic spectrum and their families while facing state authorities. It accompanies, supports, exercises rights, and provides information to families.

The Jerusalem Post spoke to Katreen Naddaf, director of ALUT’s Beit Havradim, which is home to seventeen people on the autistic spectrum, or, as Naddaf calls them, “our friends.”

“Our hostel was the only one which accepted children. They started off when they were 8-10 years old, and now most are adults, with one 16-year-old who still goes to school. We boast activities, such as music sessions, shiatsu, and more. We also feature a unique employment center, where we team up with factories where our members work in different areas – from filling tea bags to packaging letters and more. There is no such employment center in the Arab sector except for us. We're the only ones, so this also makes us unique in our own way,” she added with a smile.

“We also feature an excellent professional staff, including occupational therapists, psychiatrists, applied behavior analysts, and chancellors who undergo proper training. It's beautiful to see the connection, trust, and belief they have in our friends and their abilities.”

How does day-to-day life look for people in the hostel?

“Life must be very structured for people with autism, seeing as they don't adapt well to change. Any alterations made in their schedules must be accompanied by proper preparation days beforehand,” explained Naddaf. So, in the mornings, they usually go to the employment center, and when they come back, they have a daily meeting, in which they go over the next part of the day using pictures.

“In our hostel, though most are high functioning, they don't speak, and they all communicate through pictures. Sometimes we go out to the community, buy groceries, go to restaurants, and go to the swimming pool,” Naddaf added. We also have yearly recreational sessions that last for several days. Last week, for instance, we went to Eilat, and they thoroughly enjoyed it. We also celebrate all holidays together from all religions, and last week, I even hosted a festive Iftar meal.

"Their families are also very involved. Some see them every week, while others less often. Some of the parents also donate equipment and money or prepare food, and it's just beautiful."

What are the main challenges that people on the autistic spectrum face in the Arab sector?

“The main problem is a lack of awareness. Some are surprised by the very notion that autism exists. We work a lot on raising awareness. The International Day of Autism was a great opportunity for that. We all wore special white shirts, did activities, met with people... We also raise awareness through our social media platforms and in schools so that more people are exposed to this population.

“Today, people are more accepting and inclusive,” added Naddaf. “They understand that this is a unique population with their own set of needs. There's more support. In the past, nobody knew what it meant. But nowadays, there's more awareness and medical prognosis as well as social media.”

“We haven’t faced any issues accessing state funding, and we provide services similar in level to Jewish-led institutions,” stressed Naddaf. This is ALUT’s only Arabic-speaking hostel, so our friends come from across the country. Fortunately, last year, another association set up a similar hostel for Arabic-speaking families, which is great.”

Naddaf added that many people from the hostel’s surroundings seek ways to contribute. “Many people just knock on our door and ask to volunteer and help somehow.”

How has the war affected the hostel?

“We’ve had special sessions and activities about the war. We had to change their schedules for a while because the employment center wasn’t functioning because of the situation, which was challenging in itself. We try to explain to them what is going on in a way they can grasp.”

Despite challenges and hardships, Naddaf remains positive. “My message would be to support, include, embrace, and believe in our friends with autism. Really, for them, the sky is the limit.”