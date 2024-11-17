Turkey can’t be a mediator for any hostage deal – Israeli sources

Turkey can’t become a mediator for a Gaza hostage deal, Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post after KAN News reported that a number of Hamas leaders had left Qatar for Turkey.

“I don’t know of any Turkish involvement, and I don’t think there could be,” one source told the Post.

Qatar, along with Egypt, have been the main mediators for a deal to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, together with the help of the United States.

Talks have largely been frozen since Hamas executed six of the hostages at the end of August, including Israeli-American captive Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Donald Trump’s reelection to the US presidency on November 5 has made it more difficult for Biden officials to have the clout necessary to make a deal, given that President Joe Biden is set to leave the White House on January 20.

Hope was raised briefly last month that negotiations could resume in the aftermath of the Israeli assassination of Hamas Gaza leader Yahya Sinwar. Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, in Istanbul, Turkey, April 20, 2024. (credit: Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Hamas has rejected all offers

US officials said last week that Hamas had rejected all offers, including a mini-deal designed as a confidence-building measure toward a larger one.

Earlier in the day Defense Minister Israel Katz held consultation regarding the hostages, with IDF Chief-of-Staff Herzl Halevi, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet head Ronen Bar, IDF. Major-General (res) Nitzan Alon, Defense Ministry Director General Major-General (ret.) Eyal Zamir, and the Coordinator for the Hostages and the Missing Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Gal Hirsch.

Hamas official Basem Naim told Sky News over the weekend that “we are ready to release all these captured Israelis” if they would do a swap for Hamas prisoners in Israeli jails, he said.

The last brokered deal was in July, but since then there have not been “any serious proposals,” Naim said. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Hamas has in general insisted that Israel must end the war and completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip before it would consider a deal. Israel has insisted that it be able to continue its military campaign.

“We are ready immediately for a ceasefire to end this war to go for a serious prisoner exchange,” Naim said.

Qatar in response suspended its participation in the hostage negotiations, until such time that Israel and Hamas were serious about a deal.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed last week that Qatar has also asked the Hamas leadership to leave, a move that the US has sought as a pressure tactic to help force a deal.

Qatar had argued that its power to mediate came from Hamas’s presence in its country. The report that Hamas leaders had gone to Turkey spared the question of whether Ankara could replace Qatar as a mediator.

Early in the Gaza war, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had proposed acting as a mediator. Turkey has in the past played that role for Israel, but the high level of tension between Ankara and Jerusalem makes it difficult for Israel to envision Turkey in that role.