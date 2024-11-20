Religious women break barriers in new IDF combat soldier unit

The first cohort of women will enlist in the IDF's religious women-only combat unit within the Combat Intelligence Corps, the organization Ohr Torah Stone announced on Tuesday.

According to the organization, the unit enables soldiers to observe and uphold their faith while serving in combat roles in the IDF. Ohr Torah Stone, which is leading the initiative, is doing so in response to the surge of 3,500 religious women drafted to the IDF in 2024, including 350 who drafted to combat roles following October 7.

The unit will be drafted on November 26 in the Combat Intelligence Corps (Isuf Kravi).

The unit will include a female halachic and spiritual advisor, Rabbanit Hila Naor, who directs Ohr Torah Stone's "Maaminot BeMadim" institute and will hold this role for the first time in the IDF's history.

"This initiative by the IDF responds to the strong and growing demand from religious women eager to serve in combat roles in the IDF," Naor said.

"They are stepping up in numbers we haven't seen before, showing remarkable dedication and resolve in the face of the current situation. However, combat duty is difficult both physically and mentally, and the challenges posed to religious soldiers - particularly religious women soldiers - are many. We want to provide them with every support possible to make their service successful and meaningful."

'Joining this unit felt like the right path'

Rina Mays, 18, from Ramat Beit Shemesh, spoke of her motivation to draft to the IDF and have a supportive framework. "I've always dreamed of contributing to my country in a meaningful way that resonated with me, and joining this unit felt like the right path for me."

"After hearing about this new unit from a friend who put me in touch with Rabbi Teharlev, I knew it was something I wanted to pursue - not just for myself but for other young women with religious backgrounds who want to serve but face unique challenges."

"This unit feels like the perfect path to achieve that goal. It won't be easy, but I'm ready to face those difficulties and hope it encourages more girls to follow," Mays shared.

Rabbi Ohad Teharlev, Dean of Ohr Torah Stone's Midreshet Lindenbaum seminary, through which hundreds of religious women enlist into non-combat units, approached the IDF with a recommendation they create a special unit where religious women could serve together and be accompanied by a halachic advisor.

Providing halachic, spiritual guidance to religious female soldiers

Both Teharlev and Naor will provide the unit with halachic and spiritual guidance, and in the capacity of reserves, Naor will assist religious women in the unit with ongoing questions or challenges, be present for prayers, and teach weekly Torah sessions.

Rabbi Dr. Kenneth Brander, President and Rosh HaYeshiva of Ohr Torah Stone, also shared, "At a time when attention often shifts on those who choose not to serve, we are witnessing a rise in the number of religious women eager to join in defending Israel in this existential war."

"Their commitment reflects the values of responsibility and shared purpose that unite us all."