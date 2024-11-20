Hamas, Fatah officials warn: We will start wars in Israeli prisons

An imprisoned senior Hamas official told the Israeli Prison Service Commissioner: "You will end the war outside; we will start it in prison."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 20, 2024 11:40
Israel Prison Service chief Kobi Yaakobi attends a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on November 20, 2024. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israel Prison Service chief Kobi Yaakobi attends a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on November 20, 2024.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Israel Prison Services (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi told the Knesset National Security Committee that a senior Hamas official in prison threatened a war inside Israeli prisons.

Yaakobi said that an imprisoned senior Hamas official told him, "You will end the war outside; we will start it in prison."

He also stated that a senior Fatah official told Yaakobi, "We will have our Independence Day inside the prison."

Necessary preparations

During the Knesset session, Yaakobi said, "These quotes reverberate with me, and I am preparing myself with the means and preparing the team accordingly."

Yaakobi became the new Israel Prison Service chief in May of 2024, and his appointment was approved by the government.



Related Tags
Fatah
Hamas
Knesset
israel prison
Israel Prison Service