Hamas, Fatah officials warn: We will start wars in Israeli prisons

Israel Prison Services (IPS) Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi told the Knesset National Security Committee that a senior Hamas official in prison threatened a war inside Israeli prisons.

Yaakobi said that an imprisoned senior Hamas official told him, "You will end the war outside; we will start it in prison."

He also stated that a senior Fatah official told Yaakobi, "We will have our Independence Day inside the prison."

Necessary preparations

During the Knesset session, Yaakobi said, "These quotes reverberate with me, and I am preparing myself with the means and preparing the team accordingly."

Yaakobi became the new Israel Prison Service chief in May of 2024, and his appointment was approved by the government.