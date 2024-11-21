Ten people in North exposed to rabies-infected badger

Ten people were exposed to a rabies-infected badger in the northern Golan Heights, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry added that the individuals had been referred to medical authorities to receive preventive treatment.

According to the ministry, the report of the infected badger was received on Tuesday.

The ministry requested that "anyone who came into contact with the badger or a stray animal or whose animals did between November 4-18 refer to the Safed Health Bureau or the closest one to his home to consider preventive treatment."

In addition, the ministry requested that parents clarify with their children whether they had come into contact with the infected animal, while pet owners were asked to communicate with the veterinarian to check the vaccination status of their pets. CLOUDS OVER a village on the Golan Heights (credit: REUTERS)

Additional case of rabies in North

In October, an individual in the North contracted rabies after he was reportedly bitten by his pet dog. He was subsequently evacuated to the hospital and was put in intensive care.

The Health Ministry conducted an epidemiological examination to offer preventive vaccinations for those who had come into contact with the man or his pet.