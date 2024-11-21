IDF’s Kfir Brigade dismantles over 100 Hamas targets in multi-front Gaza ops.

The Kfir Brigade's combat team has been operating under Division 162 in the Jabalya and Beit Lahiya areas for the past two weeks, neutralizing dozens of terrorists and dismantling over 100 terror infrastructures, the IDF reported on Thursday.

According to the brigade's commander, Colonel Yaniv Barot, "For over a year, the brigade has been engaged in intense combat across multiple fronts simultaneously: the West Bank, Lebanon, and Gaza." He described the ongoing operations as the most important task they'll do in their lifetimes "in the most just war since the founding of the [Jewish] state."

He further emphasized the brigade's efforts to "neutralize terrorists, destroy terror infrastructures, and remove additional weapons daily that will no longer harm the citizens of Israel." IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. 21.11.2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

Col. Barot addressed his troops, acknowledging their losses. "I see in your eyes the pain over comrades who have fallen, our brothers, alongside the spark and determination to fight for our home," he said.

He outlined the brigade's mission objectives: "We are fighting to bring the hostages back home, return the residents of the Gaza envelope to their homes, and provide them the security that the IDF is here, protecting them. We are here and will continue to fight until the mission is complete."

Nahshon battalion leads Gaza fight

Within this broader effort, the Nahshon Battalion has played a leading role in operations in Jabalya and Beit Lahiya. Major Israel Benafraj, the battalion's deputy commander, noted, "The battalion is leading the fight, having eliminated dozens of terrorists and destroyed dozens of terror infrastructures."

He described the nature of the confrontations: "The forces encounter terrorists in face-to-face encounters and eliminate them up close, from the sea, and from the air."

Benafraj also emphasized the brigades continued emphasizing the brigade's commitment to fighting against the terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip "until the mission is accomplished."