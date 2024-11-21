Likud drafts new law to form political probe into Oct. 7, blocks civilian probe - report

The Likud has drafted a law to establish a political inquiry committee to probe The October 7 Massacre, which will replace the state inquiry committee stated in the law, Ynet reported on Thursday.

According to the report, the new political inquiry committee will investigate the events leading to the day in which Hamas terrorists invaded Israel's south, killing some 1,200 and kidnapping 251 people, 101 of whom are still held captive in the Gaza Strip.

To confirm Ynet's report, The Jerusalem Post contacted the Prime Minister's Office, where a spokesperson refused to comment.

According to the report, the inquiry will consist of six civilians, who will be elected by the Knesset. However, if two weeks pass since the first vote and the Knesset remains undecided on the six civilians, both the opposition and coalition will select three participants each, for a total of six inquiry members. Podium at the meeting to discuss the formation of a civilian team of experts to probe the failures of October 7 massacre (credit: Israeli People's Committee)

In addition to the six civilian members, another two political inquiry committee members would be high-ranking IDF police officers in reserves or former reserve IDF police officers.

Blocking any other probe

Moreover, according to Ynet, the new probe will begin within 30 days after the government announces the end of the Israel-Hamas War or after a year passed since the new legislation will reportedly be made. Notably, the government had not provided any indication concerning the expected duration of the Israel-Hamas War, and a year after the legislation might be made, it might coincide with Israel's 2026 general elections.

Aside from including two released hostages and two family members of victims killed on October 7, 2023, as observers who may not comment or vote, the new legislation, according to Ynet, would block any other past, present, and future probes into the events leading to the October 7 Massacre and of the day itself.

If the new legislation comes to pass, the ongoing civilian probe would be, by law, void.