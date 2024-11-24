Ex-Shin Bet chief Yoram Cohen slams Netanyahu over attacks on Ronen Bar

Yoram Cohen, the former head of the Shin Bet, criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his associates' recent attacks on the Shin Bet and its director, Ronen Bar.

In an interview with Israel's Channel 12, Cohen rejected claims of selective enforcement regarding the investigation of spokesperson Eliezer Feldstein.

Cohen said, "If the Chief of Staff and the Shin Bet chief are working around the clock in a conflict that has lasted over a year, how can they be subjected to such baseless and conspiratorial attacks—not necessarily by the prime minister directly, but by his allies, spouses, and aides?"

He expressed surprise at Netanyahu's comments, describing them as unprecedented. "The prime minister is the direct supervisor of the Shin Bet chief. Such remarks are inconceivable. The prime minister should demonstrate leadership that supports the country. Has the head of Shin Bet acted against the prime minister, leaked sensitive information, or published material against him? I can't understand it."

Cohen criticized what he referred to as "duplicitous leadership," pointing to Netanyahu's post on X/Twitter in which he criticized the Chief of Staff and the Shin Bet director immediately after the IDF's rescue of Pvt. Ori Megidish. He emphasized that Bar has been careful not to escalate tensions despite Netanyahu's actions. Ronen Bar, head of the Shin Bet security services speaks at the annual Cyber Week, at the Tel Aviv University, on June 27, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

The former Shin Bet director discussed the leak of confidential information from a private meeting between Netanyahu and Ronen Bar, reported by Channel 12 two months ago.

The leaked discussion focused on Hamas activities prior to October 7. Cohen remarked, "This information could only have originated from either the Prime Minister's Office or the Shin Bet. Nevertheless, no investigation was initiated, which indicates a level of restraint on the part of the Shin Bet director, despite Netanyahu's actions."

Netanyahu considering Bar's dismissal

Sources close to Netanyahu told Walla this week that the prime minister is considering dismissing Bar, citing alleged security lapses affecting Netanyahu and his family, including incidents near the Prime Minister's Residence in Caesarea.

However, the Prime Minister’s Office denied these claims, stating, "The reports are entirely untrue; no such discussion has occurred."

Nevertheless, those supporting Netanyahu, such as Channel 14’s Yinon Magal and Shimon Riklin, posted on X in favor of dismissing Bar and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi in response to the Eli Feldstein scandal.