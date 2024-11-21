Netanyahu aide Eli Feldstein charged with endangering national security

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's aide Eliezer Feldstein, the main suspect in the PMO leak scandal case, was indicted Thursday and is accused of endangering national security.

Feldstein is accused of leaking classified documents that harmed the war effort and reduced the chances of a successful hostage deal.

In addition to Feldstein, a reserves IDF intelligence officer was similarly charged.

According to the prosecution and investigation findings, Feldstein’s actions “severely endangered state security.”

Feldstein has been held in prison since his arrest last week; he was moved to suicide watch after a "foreign object" was discovered in his cell on Sunday.

Netanyahu has denied that Feldstein was ever an employee of his or closely associated with him. However, Israeli media has been full of images of the two together at numerous events across Israel.

He accused the security services of being overly interested in this case in an attempt to discredit him due to the presence of many other leaks during the war. "It is very puzzling why out of all these leaks, this particular document - the contents of which were known to everyone and helped the State of Israel - received such an aggressive and trendsetting investigation."