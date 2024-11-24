The richest Israelis revealed: Who tops the list?

Despite global economic uncertainties over the past year, several individuals have seen their fortunes grow. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, the world’s wealthiest, including notable Israelis, have increased their net worth significantly.

Israeli billionaires among the top 500

Five Israelis have secured positions in Bloomberg’s list of the 500 richest individuals: Idan Ofer, Stef Wertheimer, Shari Arison, and brothers Igor and Dmitri Bukhman. Additionally, Miriam Adelson, an Israeli-American, is featured prominently. Idan Ofer: Ranked 61st with an estimated net worth of $29.3 billion, reflecting a $9.2b. increase over the past year. Ofer’s primary holdings include Ansonia and Linav Holdings, which collectively own 47.68% of Israel Corporation, traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange with a market value of NIS 6.5b. Israel Corporation controls 43.95% of ICL Group (formerly Israel Chemicals), valued at NIS 21.8b. Stef Wertheimer: Holding the 279th position with a fortune of $9.9b., an increase of $1.53b. over the past 12 months.

A man walks past an electronic board displaying market data at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in Tel Aviv, Israel November 4, 2020. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS) Shari Arison: Ranked 332nd with a wealth of $8.6b., primarily from diverse investments, including climate-focused initiatives. Her net worth grew by $1.01b. during the same period.

Miriam Adelson among top Americans

Miriam Adelson, publisher of Israel Hayom, is ranked 45th with a net worth of $36.8b. Her wealth primarily stems from her majority ownership in Las Vegas Sands, the world’s largest casino operator.

Global wealth trends

Americans dominate the list, comprising 34% of the billionaires, with 166 individuals as of November 23, 2024. They also occupy nine of the top ten positions. Jeff Bezos: Founder of Amazon, Bezos follows with $219b. Larry Ellison: Cofounder of Oracle, Ellison holds $206b. The only non-American in the top 10 is Bernard Arnault, the French owner of LVMH, which controls brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Sephora. Arnault is ranked 5th with a net worth of $163b., despite a $44.2b. loss over the past year due to a 20.5% drop in LVMH's stock value.

Chinese and Middle Eastern billionaires

China, representing 17.5% of the global population, accounts for 11% of the world’s billionaires, with 55 individuals on the list. Notable among them is Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba, who has maintained a low profile since clashing with Chinese regulators in 2020. Saudi Prince Al-Waleed bin Talal ranks 133rd with a fortune of $16.4b. Known for his philanthropic pledges, the prince announced in 2015 that he would donate his entire fortune to charity. Note: The wealth figures represent the value of holdings, primarily in stocks and shares, rather than liquid assets.