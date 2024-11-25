State Prosecution opposes Netanyahu's request to postpone testimony

The State Prosecution filed a decision to oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to postpone his testimony in Case 1000 for an additional 15 days on Monday.

According to N12, Netanyahu’s lawyers argued in a letter that "The defense is not prepared and will not be up to the task of being prepared for the start of the defense case on December 2."

Furthermore, the letter stated that the issuance of the warrants in The Hague against him had damaged preparations. "Naturally, this cynical and sad event has caused the cancellation of a number of preparatory meetings," it said.

In their response to the District Court, prosecutors wrote, "Given the clear public interest in completing the trial as quickly as possible and preventing delays, the long preparation time provided, and lack of substantial reasons for changed circumstances since this decision, the prosecution opposes the request."

Additionally, the prosecution addressed the manner of the prime minister’s testimony regarding security arrangements. SUPREME COURT President Esther Hayut flanked by justices Uzi Vogelman (left) and Isaac Amit. The court has, in fact, not dared to decisively impact the burning issues rending Israeli society, says the writer. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

"After the Attorney General's consultation with the Shin Bet, who had initial contact with the Courts Administration, several possible frameworks could be proposed to ensure proper and continuous trial proceedings, considering the PM's security needs."

According to an investigation conducted by Walla, this refers to secure courtrooms where the prime minister can testify, specifically at the Tel Aviv District Court and Supreme Court, not the Jerusalem District Court.

The prosecution requested that the court administration complete the courtroom preparation, where Netanyahu will testify by next Wednesday.

Incapacitation

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara must submit their positions by next Sunday regarding petitions requesting Netanyahu be declared incapacitated, decided on Monday by Judge Ruth Ronen.

The petition argues that the prime minister should be declared incapacitated because he is expected to testify three days per week in his cases. The petitioners further argued that if full incapacitation isn't decided, he should at least be declared partially incapacitated - during the times he testifies in court.