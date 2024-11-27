Hostages’ loved ones barricade themselves outside the Prime Minister’s office

The families of hostages have barricaded themselves outside the Prime Minister’s office in the Knesset, a spokesperson from the Hostages Family Forum announced on Wednesday.

Family members are demanding the return of their loved ones and call on the Israeli government and the prime minister to secure a deal to end the war and bring back all the hostages. The hostages have been held in Gaza for 418 days.

"Just as you quickly secured an agreement in Lebanon—bring a deal to return the hostages!"

Sharon Sharabi, the brother of Eli and the late Yossi Sharabi, stated, "We are barricading ourselves outside the Prime Minister's Office in the Knesset to make it clear that we cannot leave our loved ones in Gaza, especially after Hamas sent the video of a body of a hostage, who was apparently killed as a result of IDF strikes in the Gaza Strip, back to us this past Saturday evening. Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the Knesset, November 18, 2024. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The second issue is the agreement for a ceasefire, while a real threat still looms over the residents of the north and the citizens of Israel. Hezbollah retains capabilities that the IDF has not yet eliminated, and we understand that just as it is possible to leave Lebanon and return if needed, it is possible to leave Gaza and return when necessary. But first, our hostages must be brought home. We, the families of the hostages, are expressing our outrage so that the citizens of Israel understand we are in this war until the end until they return."

Families plead to the prime minister

"We will act responsibly toward these hostages, and God forbid if we fail to bring them back alive and even to bring back the fallen, we will ask ourselves whether we did enough to secure their return," he added. "We must do everything to bring them back—there is no alternative."

Eli Elbag, the father of Liri Elbag, said, "My Prime Minister, we are asking you, just as you quickly resolved Lebanon, resolve Gaza quickly, too. We trust you—you can do it if you choose to. Please, we are begging you, from the depths of our hearts, for our loved ones."