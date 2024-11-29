Grapevine November 29, 2024: Honoring their sacrifice

It has been previously mentioned in Grapevine that families of fallen soldiers and victims of the Hamas massacre look for different ways in which to memorialize their loved ones in perpetuity.

The majority of memorial projects are designed to benefit others.

One of these, the Yuval Fund, named in memory of fallen soldier Yuval Silber, provides interest-free loans of up to NIS 40,000 to reservists confronted with fiscal difficulties due to their extremely limited earnings while on IDF reserve duty. Some have served in excess of six months since the outbreak of the war a little over a year ago.

Ogen (anchor in Hebrew), which provides interest-free social loans, announced a major boost to the Yuval Fund this week, which, in the absence of anything substantial on the part of the Finance Ministry, represents a lifeline to numerous families who have been negatively impacted by the October 7 catastrophe and its aftermath.

In response to the unprecedented demand for assistance, Ogen has already distributed more than 3,500 loans totaling $78 million via various initiatives, including 400 loans and over $4 million to reservists through the Yuval Fund. The loans from the Yuval Fund are distributed without a guarantor requirement. A five-year repayment period provides immediate financial relief in helping reservists manage mortgage payments, daily living costs, and unforeseen expenses while they serve the country. A DESTROYED house after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri and other communities on October 7: While most US Jews had some knowledge of these places, many will now never forget them. (credit: EDI ISRAEL/FLASH90)

The fund was established with an initial donation of half a million shekels from the Peled and Scharf families, including Efrat Peled, CEO of the Arison family’s investment arm. Peled, who was deeply moved after the loss of her son’s best friend, Yuval, sought to create a meaningful legacy in his memory.

Since then, the Yuval Fund has garnered widespread support, including a personal donation of NIS 9 million from leading Israeli philanthropist Shari Arison. An additional NIS 300,000 was raised through crowdfunding. The fund has rapidly expanded to support reservists facing financial hardships, with total contributions now exceeding NIS 13 million.

Eldan Kaye, VP of Development and Partnerships at Ogen, spoke at the organization’s conference in Tel Aviv this week.

“Israel’s reservists are the backbone of our national defense, and during these challenging times, it is our responsibility to support them and their families. The Yuval Fund represents our commitment to stand by those who serve our country, ensuring they have the resources to focus on their vital roles without the added stress of financial hardship,” he said.

"We are grateful for the generous contributions from the Peled, Scharf, and Arison families, which have made this fund possible. Together, we are building a stronger, more resilient community that honors the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and their families," he added.

Yuval’s family and friends shared their thoughts at the Ogen Conference, which focused on addressing the economic challenges posed by the ongoing Israel-Hamas War and exploring solutions to support affected communities – such as evacuees, reservists, farmers, and small business proprietors.

Shira Silber, Yuval’s sister, described him as a true hero for whom his family wanted to create a memorial that reflected this.

“We quickly realized that we wanted to commemorate Yuval in a way that suited his strong, vibrant, and uplifting personality,” she said. “We wanted something that truly made a positive impact. That’s when we heard about Ogen. After some research, we reached the conclusion that they were the organization that could help us fulfill our desire to honor Yuval.”

Tomer Peled, Yuval’s close friend, added: “The goal is for the loans to remain sustainable for years to come, as current reservists repay the funds, allowing them to be passed on to the next generation of those who give so much.

“We’re continually moved by the stories of how this fund has made a difference. We just want to keep going and expand the fund further. Our hope is to leave a lasting memorial that turns Yuval’s sacrifice and tragedy into something profoundly good, continuing to grow and support reservists who were there for us when we needed them.”

Dafna Russo attends inauguration at Peres Center

■ AMONG THE people attending the inauguration of the Start-up Floor at the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation was Dafna Russo, the widow of mechanical engineer Uri Russo, who was murdered by terrorists on October 7 while defending Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Russo, a Major in the reserves and a member of the Kfar Aza security squad managed to kill six terrorists before he was gunned down.

His wife, Dafna, and their three daughters, Maya, Alona, and Ye’ela, were invited to the Peres Center, which has been involved in various initiatives on behalf of the victims of the October 7 incursion and their families.

Also present were heads of start-up companies, including Tato Bigio, the founder and CEO of UBQ. Bigio has been associated with the Peres Center for several years. The Peres Center has become a feature on the itineraries of visiting hi-tech investors from abroad because it showcases so much of Israeli hi-tech creativity and potential and gives investors a broad overview of what Israel has to offer.

Kfar Aza, which lost 62 of its members on October 7, 2023, launched a NIS 250 million industrial complex near the Gaza Strip this month as part of a goal to revive the entire region economically and socially.

Reopening two Hadassah facilities

■ FOR WELL over a century, Hadassah, The Women’s Zionist Organization of America, has been on hand to provide medical, educational, and financial help to the people of Israel. Aside from its massive support of health and education services, its past and present leaders have shown up during every war in which Israel has been engaged and continue to do so. Hadassah presidents do not fade out after completing their terms of office. They simply take on other roles within the organization.

Thus, past and present national presidents Ellen Hershkin, Marcie Natan, and Carol Ann Schwartz, along with Michele Rubin, the first president of Hadassah Chicago-North Shore, were among those present at the reopening of two facilities at Hadassah’s Meir Shfeyah Youth Village near Haifa, and the Hadassah Neurim Youth Village near Netanya. Natan and Rubin are the Youth Aliyah co-chairs.

The psychological therapy center at Meir Shfeyah will now be known as the Ellen Hershkin Therapeutic Center in honor of Hadassah’s 26th national president, who led the organization from 2016 to 2019. At Hadassah Neurim, the spacious, redesigned emergency shelter will serve as a secure space and command center during emergencies and a leisure and activity space year-round.

The extensive renovations at both youth villages were made possible by more than $500,000 from Hadassah’s crisis-response fundraising efforts following the October 7 assault.

The youth villages, which are home to almost 700 students and 200 staff members, are supported by Hadassah’s long-standing Youth Aliyah program.

“I’m humbled to see my name on an edifice that exists solely to be a safe haven for our young residents,” said Hershkin. “Children are a country’s greatest resource, and nurturing them, which Hadassah does in partnership with many talented and dedicated professionals, donors, and volunteers, is more than a mitzvah. It is holy work.”

At the dedication ceremony, Hershkin and Inessa Shlomov, the mother of Meir Shfeyah graduate Simon Shlomov, who was killed in February while serving with the IDF, affixed a mezuzah to the entrance to the center.

Also among those attending the event were members of the Hadassah offices in Israel: executive director Suzanne Patt Benvenisti; Hadassah’s ambassador-at-large in Israel, Barbara Goldstein; and Meir Shfeyah board chair Eli Wagner.

FPA reports on occurrences in Israeli media

■ THE FOREIGN Press Association in Israel occasionally complains about restrictions imposed on its members – especially those who are Palestinians. These restrictions impede their ability to move freely and to do their jobs properly.

Usually, the FPA’s gripes are confined to what the organization regards as unfair treatment of one or more of its members. It’s extremely rare for the FPA to delve into what is happening in Israeli media circles unless it’s to report on an incident involving the media. However, when certain undemocratic actions are taken, the FPA cannot remain impassive.

In a statement released this week, the FPA Board noted that “The Israeli government continues to undermine press freedom..” To illustrate this point, the statement continues: “Following the ban on Al Jazeera and an attempt to shut down an Associated Press video feed, it now targets Israeli outlets, with a resolution cutting state ties to Haaretz newspaper and a bill to privatize the public broadcast authority.”

Senior Yediot Aharonot journalist Nahum Barnea wrote an op-ed on the same subject, in which he disclosed that he receives Haaretz together with Yediot every morning. The two newspapers are vastly different, which Barnea views as a healthy sign of a democratic society.

He does not excuse Haaretz publisher Amos Schocken from the mistake he made in a speech in London in which he caused some of his audience to think that he regarded Hamas as freedom fighters. Schocken later apologized and explained what he meant and what he should have said.

But that wasn’t good enough for Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi or Likud MK Tally Gotliv, the unofficial banshee of the Knesset, who presented a private member’s bill that was accepted, whereby the government ceased placing advertisements in Haaretz. In Barnea’s opinion, this is erroneous because it is not so much Haaretz that is being penalized; rather, the sector of the population that reads Haaretz is not receiving important information.

As for the FPA, it considers these government moves to be vindictive and politically motivated. Indeed, these moves appear vindictive and politically motivated.

“The FPA is deeply concerned and urges reconsideration, warning these steps undermine democratic values,” the FPA statement concludes.

What Karhi apparently fails to realize is that when rivals in the same field are under identical threat, they close ranks and work together to eliminate that threat. Even if Karhi succeeds in closing down several media outlets, he should look at history. When freedom of the press was curtailed in the former Soviet Union, it gave rise to the Samizdat underground press, which flourished and found its way to the Western World.

