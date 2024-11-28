Jewish history is made in Israel, not Lakewood or Penn Hillel, says incoming Israeli ambassador

Jewish history is made in Israel, not Lakewood or Penn Hillel, incoming Israeli ambassador to the United States, Dr. Yechiel Leiter, said during an interview, during which he shared an emotional account of his son Moshe’s life and ultimate sacrifice. Moshe, a 39-year-old IDF officer, was killed leading troops in Gaza. A decorated soldier, a loving father of six, and a man of extraordinary integrity, Moshe left behind a legacy that continues to inspire.

The interview occurred during a profoundly emotional episode on the Legends Among Us podcast. Hosted by Rabbi Benji Levy, the series honors families of those who lost their lives during the October 7 attack and in the aftermath of the conflict.

Leiter recounted the moment he learned of his son’s death. “The knock on the door came, just like the verse in Jeremiah, ‘A death rose in my window,’” he said. “For a split second, I didn’t know which of my sons’ names would come out of the officer’s mouth.”

Moshe’s military career spanned 15 years in Sayeret Shaldag, Israel’s equivalent of the SAS. He was not just a soldier but also a leader in integrating underprivileged youth into intelligence units. “Moshe was my best friend,” Leiter shared. “He lived the life of someone twice his age.”

Moshe led as a squadron commander during the Gaza operation, guiding a trusted team. “Know who you are, know where your friends are, and know where the enemy is,” Moshe would tell his soldiers. It was a principle he lived by, even in the chaos of battle. Dr. Yechiel Leiter (credit: Courtesy)

Moshe’s life was cut short in Beit Hanoun, a northern Gaza city from which Hamas fired rockets into Israel. A hidden camera triggered a massive explosion, killing Moshe and three soldiers and severely injuring others. Leiter shared his last memory of his son: “I went to give him a blessing. He pinched my cheek and said, ‘Abba, everything will be okay.’ His best friend told me that in that pinch, Moshe removed the last barrier between father and son.”

Moshe’s acts of kindness came to light during the Shiva as people shared stories of his generosity. “Time is not something you have; it’s something you make,” Moshe had often told his father. This philosophy guided his life, from supporting soldiers in need to mentoring others. “He was always smiling, always giving,” Leiter said.

For Leiter, Moshe’s sacrifice holds profound significance. “We are fighting not only against Hamas but against a global mindset that blurs the lines between good and evil, truth and falsehood. Moshe and his comrades are our modern-day Maccabees.”

A call for Jewish action

Leiter reflected on the role of the Jewish people in shaping their destiny. “Jewish history is not being made in Lakewood or at Hillel at Penn. Jewish history is being made here,” he said. “Moshe’s legacy calls us to action—to be participants, not observers, in the creation of Jewish destiny.”

He criticized the overemphasis on Holocaust education at the expense of proactive Jewish learning and engagement. "Victimhood and victimization don't engender respect; we need to focus on the contributions of Judaism to civilization," he urged.

Leiter also highlighted the need for unity and leadership in Israel. “I come from a generation that prided itself on being the children of. But today, my greatest pride is being the father of Moshe.”

Despite his grief, Leiter said that he draws strength from his son’s life and values. “Moshe always did the right thing, even if it meant saying sorry later,” he said. “His guiding principle—‘Know who you are, know where your friends are, and know where the enemy is’—is one we can all apply to life.”

“Moshe lived the life of someone twice his age, and he taught us to act with integrity and love. If we embrace his values, we will honor his memory,” he said.

As his father recalled, the story of Moshe, a modern-day Maccabee, made him proud. “I’m proud of my pedigree, but I’m proudest of who my son was. I am the father of Moshe,” Leiter concluded.