NBN, FIDF hosts Thanksgiving dinner for Lone Soldiers, National Service volunteers

Nefesh B'Nefesh (NBN) hosted a Thanksgiving dinner for Lone Soldiers and National Service volunteers on Thursday night.

Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF), a NBN Lone Soldiers program, partnered with The Michael Levin Base to host over 300 soldiers and volunteers at the NBN Aliyah Campus in Jerusalem.

According to NBN, the event aimed to provide a "home away from home this Thanksgiving, with hundreds of participants gathering together for an evening filled with gratitude, celebration, and nostalgia.”

“During this period of unprecedented challenges, this event serves as a powerful reminder of all we have to be grateful for,” said Noya Govrin, Division Head of the FIDF.

“These inspiring young men and women made the courageous choice to leave their homes and dedicate themselves to the success of the Jewish nation. It has been an honor for us to bring them a sense of home during these challenging times, and we remain steadfast in our mission to support them throughout their service and beyond.” Lone Soldiers and Lone Bnot Sherut Thanksgiving Dinner at Nefesh B'Nefesh Aliyah Campus (credit: YONIT SCHILLER)

The event featured a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and pumpkin pie, but with an Israeli twist.

Live music was included by the Solomon Brothers, as well as dancing and photo souvenirs.

“For the Lone Soldiers and National Service volunteers, this Thanksgiving gathering was more than just a meal. It was a necessary pause from their daily challenges,” said Bonnie Rosenbaum, Co-Director of The Michael Levin Base.

"Now, more than ever, we need to support our incredible Lone Soldiers and Lone Bnot Sherut and show them our appreciation for all they do. Coming together on Thanksgiving for a great meal, good vibes, catching up, and making new friends is so important for these modern-day heroes. It gave them a chance to take a break from war and just relax."