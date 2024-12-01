White House: Syria attack caused by regime's reliance on Russia and Iran

The US commented on the major attack in Syria led by Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorists, saying that the attack was caused by the Assad regime's refusal to engage in a political process, along with reliance on Russia and Iran, the White House said in a Sunday official statement.

According to the White House, the US has been monitoring the attack in Syria. It said that President Bashar al-Assad's "regime" has been part of an ongoing refusal to "engage in a political process," which has "created the conditions now unfolding."

It added that another cause for the conditions was the Assad regime's "reliance on Russia and Iran."

Following the attack on Syria by the Islamist group, Russia's Defense Ministry said its Air Force had carried out strikes on Syrian rebels in support of the country's army, Russian news agencies reported.

The White House added that the US "has nothing to do with this offensive, which is led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), a designated terrorist organization." Syrian opposition fighters stand in front of University of Aleppo, after rebels opposed to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said they had reached the heart of Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

"The United States, together with its partners and allies, urges de-escalation, protection of civilians and minority groups, and a serious and credible political process that can end this civil war once and for all with a political settlement consistent with UNSCR 2254," the statement continued.

"We will also continue to fully defend and protect US personnel and US military positions, which remain essential to ensuring that ISIS can never again resurge in Syria," it concluded.

Reuters contributed to this report.