'We rely solely on ourselves': IDF commanders address Lebanon ceasefire

"Anything we don't manage to destroy or transfer to Israeli territory will remain in Hezbollah's hands," a source in the IDF Northern Command said on Sunday.

This raises the question of whether, in order to prevent an October 7-like scenario on the Lebanese border, the IDF's withdrawal to the international line would be contingent on dismantling all Hezbollah terror infrastructure up to the Litani River.

Senior IDF officials believe that failing to eliminate the terror infrastructure created for the Radwan Force’s planned raid on the Galilee would allow Hezbollah to quickly rebuild its capabilities.

"No one is counting on the Lebanese army to destroy Hezbollah's terror houses and outposts in place of the IDF," the Northern Command source added.

Additional IDF sources hinted that under certain conditions, the IDF's presence in southern Lebanon might extend beyond 60 days. IDF soldiers conduct localized raids in southern Lebanon, November 20, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

This issue, among others, is now in the hands of Northern Command Commander Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, whose name is currently being mentioned as a candidate for the next IDF Deputy Chief of Staff.

Occurrences in southern Lebanon

According to Israeli intelligence, Hezbollah is working to save weapons, technologies, and military equipment by transferring them to the northern region before the IDF or the Lebanese army seizes them.

As a result, the terror group is sending operatives on foot and in vehicles to southern Lebanon.

The IDF, on the other hand, does not intend to allow Hezbollah's activities and has, in recent days, attacked Hezbollah operatives several times near rocket launch sites and other locations.

A military source stated that approaches to the fence in nearby villages have become almost nonexistent, except for isolated cases, due to IDF strikes and the arrests of suspects who were transferred for interrogation in Israel.

Additionally, the IDF has announced that engineering work has recently begun along the border, focusing on building a new fence, a triple-layered barrier, sensors, and observation systems. These measures are designed to monitor Lebanese territory and deter or delay any attempts to cross into Israeli territory.

Further, outposts and bases damaged by rockets and missiles are set to be renovated and restored.

"In general, the command has systematically destroyed Hezbollah infrastructure near the border, but not all of it—only the parts known to them," a Northern Command reservist officer addressed citizens' concerns about a potential scenario similar to the October 7 massacre, stated. "To fully eliminate the threat, it is necessary to complete the searches in the area and revise the rules of engagement."

"Anything visible on the Lebanese side south of the Litani River must be destroyed from the air and the ground,” the officer added.

Hezbollah's anti-tank missile capabilities

Throughout the northern conflict, Hezbollah has demonstrated accurate missile capabilities from ranges of 10 kilometers, using Russian-made Kornet missiles.

Another reservist officer addressed the concerns of residents in communities near the border, saying, "Anti-tank missiles are a real issue. It's a tangible threat. That's why the ceasefire agreement is considered reasonable."

"The moment the IDF is no longer present in southern Lebanon, we rely solely on ourselves - not on UNIFIL or the Lebanese army, even when US oversight arrives. Facing this threat, deterrence is key. Any armed Hezbollah activity in the area must be attacked, even at the cost of escalation. The true test for the Northern Command will be over time, not in the coming weeks," the officer further stated.