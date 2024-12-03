Israel, Lebanon reaffirm ceasefire amid US concerns over recent tensions - Axios report

Israel and Lebanon told the White House they are committed to the ceasefire agreement, Axios reported on Tuesday overnight.

The Biden administration has been concerned that the ceasefire in Lebanon could unravel after Israel and Hezbollah exchanged fire in recent days, according to US officials.

This comes shortly after US officials reportedly told Israeli counterparts, “You need to calm down,” according to a source familiar with the discussions. "We have warned both sides – Israel and Hezbollah – against actions that jeopardize the implementation of the ceasefire agreement,” officials told The Jerusalem Post.

Official meetings

On Monday, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with national security adviser Jake Sullivan at the White House and told him Israel wants to maintain the ceasefire, Axios noted in their report. Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer arrives to a government conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem on January 29, 2023 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Meanwhile, Maj.-Gen. Jasper Jeffers, commander of Special Operations Command Central (SOCCENT), recently traveled to Beirut to address these concerns and pressure the Lebanese Armed Forces to expedite their deployment in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed senior IDF officials to respond decisively to any ceasefire violations, saying, “If there is a violation, do not hesitate – respond."