IDF kills seven Hamas terrorists involved in October 7 massacre

IDF troops of the 99th Division killed seven Hamas terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre, the military said on Tuesday.

Nukhba terrorist Abd Alrazak, who was also an engineering operative in the center of the Gaza Strip, was eliminated along with Marzuk Alhur, who was a Hamas terrorist who infiltrated southern Israel on October 7.

The military also mentioned Ma'az Alhur, Abd Abu Awad Yusri, Omer Abu Abdallah, and Ma'ad Abu Garboa as Hamas terrorists who had participated in the October 7 massacre.

In addition, Nukhba terrorist Ahmed Zahad took part in the massacre, the IDF added.

IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, December 3, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The 179th and 551st Brigades conducted several targeted raids in the area, during which they dismantled Hamas military terror sites, including military structures, observation posts, and sniper positions.

Additionally, numerous weapons were located and dismantled, including grenades, arms, military vests, explosives, and mortars.