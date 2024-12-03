Two burned Blue Boxes tell stories of Jewish resilience - from the Holocaust to October 7

In a powerful new exhibition at the National Institutions Building in Jerusalem, two charred Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) Blue Boxes are on display for the first time, each bearing the weight of Jewish history and tragedy.

One box survived the Holocaust. The other comes from the ashes of the October 7 massacre in the Gaza envelope. Together, they tell a story of resilience and enduring hope.

The first Blue Box, completely charred, was unearthed in the ruins of the Warsaw Ghetto following World War II. Found alongside a pistol, it serves as a haunting reminder of the Jewish community’s relentless efforts to contribute to the establishment of the State of Israel, even amid unimaginable horrors. During the Holocaust, the Blue Boxes symbolized a lifeline—a way for Jews to invest in the future of their homeland while enduring persecution.

The second Blue Box, originating from Kibbutz Nir Oz, carries a more recent story of loss and resilience. Manufactured in the 1980s, it was recovered from the ruins of a home destroyed by fire during the October 7 massacre, when Hamas terrorists unleashed an unprecedented attack on communities near the Gaza border. Scarred by the flames, this Blue Box stands as a testament to the suffering and survival of those who endured the atrocities.

“These are not just historical artifacts—they are enduring symbols of the resilience and hope of the Jewish people,” said Efrat Sinai, Director of Archives at KKL-JNF. “Each Blue Box, in its own way, tells the collective story of our people.” A second Blue Box, originating from Kibbutz Nir Oz. (credit: Avi Hayun/KKL Archive)

A symbol of Jewish unity

The Blue Box has long been an iconic symbol of Jewish unity, used for over a century to collect donations for the development of Israel. These two boxes, now on display side by side, bridge the past and present, connecting the horrors of the Holocaust with the ongoing struggles and perseverance of Jewish communities today.

The exhibition, hosted at the National Institutions Building in Jerusalem, weaves together historical artifacts with contemporary narratives. It offers visitors a poignant reminder of the endurance of Jewish identity across time. Open to the public free of charge, it invites everyone to reflect on the shared history and unyielding spirit of the Jewish people.