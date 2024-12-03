Why is Iran claiming the US and Israel are behind Syria escalation? - analysis

Iran was initially shocked by the speed of Syrian opposition groups' advance in Idlib province in late November. Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) led the advance and swept aside Syrian regime forces, taking Aleppo from the Syrian government forces.

Days later, it looked like HTS would also take Hama, a city on the road to Damascus. Now, the rebels are stalled outside Hama. Iran is gathering support for the Syrian regime.

Iran has a message. “Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi says the development on the ground in Syria indicate that there is complete coordination between the Zionist regime, the United States and terrorist groups aimed at destabilizing the Arab country,” Iranian state media said on December 3.

The Iranian diplomat made the comments during a TV interview. The Iranians claim that the attack on Aleppo was a “plot” hatched by the US and Israel. He said the timing proves this. “There is complete coordination between the Zionist regime, the US government, and terrorist groups, and the course of events indicates such coordination because these attacks followed a ceasefire in Lebanon,” he added.

Why does Iran see it this way? Iran is referencing the fact that there was a ceasefire in Lebanon on the eve of the attack by HTS. The Syrian opposition surprised the Syrian regime. This is because the regime was likely watching Lebanon and the Israel-Hezbollah war. Syria’s regime and Iran back Hezbollah. However, once the ceasefire began, HTS launched its attack in northern Syria. A rebel led by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham stands in the back of a vehicle in al-Rashideen, Aleppo province, Syria November 29, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Mahmoud Hasano)

It is likely that HTS did time this attack due to the defeat of Hezbollah by Israel. However, there’s no evidence that the US and Israel are cheering the attack by HTS. On the opposite, Israel may be concerned that chaos could develop in Syria. When there is chaos, there are threats to Israel, usually by Iranian-backed groups who exploit the vacuum in power.

Garnering support from Turkey and Russia

Nevertheless, Iran often claims conspiracies to justify its interventions. Iran wants the US to leave eastern Syria, where the US is fighting ISIS alongside the Syrian Democratic Forces, a mostly Kurdish force. Iran wants to use the current war on HTS to also get the US to leave and mobilize attacks on the SDF. Turkey agrees with Iran’s view in this context. Ankara has used the HTS attack to mobilize Syrian militias to attack Kurds. Thus Iran believes it can spread conspiracies about Israel and the US to garner support in Ankara and Moscow.

“I had detailed and important discussions with Bashar al-Assad and conveyed the message of the Islamic Republic of Iran about its full and firm support and backing for the Syrian government and its president. Just as the Syrian government was with us during the imposed war, we will also be with this country,” the Iranian diplomat said. “It was decided to continue these consultations and resume the Astana process, he said while referring to his talks with the Turkish counterpart, adding that a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Iran, Russia, and Turkey will be held in Doha probably next week,” Iranian state media added.