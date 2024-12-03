Bonei Zion Prize ceremony honors 12 olim for extraordinary contributions to Israeli society

Twelve English-speaking olim were honored for exceptional contributions to Israeli society at the 10th annual Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize ceremony Monday evening in Jerusalem, the organization announced in a statement.

Both 2023 recipients and 2024 honorees—selected by a panel of committee members—were recognized at the ceremony at the Beit Ha’am Cultural Center.

The 2024 recipients included Phyllis Heimowitz, Co-Founder A Partner Left Behind - The Partners of Fallen IDF Soldiers, in the field of Community and Non-Profit; Eylon Levy, Head of Israeli Citizen Spokespersons' Office, in the field of Global Impact; Dr. Debra Gershov-West, Director, Emergency Department at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, in the field of Science and Medicine; and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Special Envoy for the Foreign Ministry, in the field of Israel Advocacy.

A special recognition award was presented to Natan Sharansky, Soviet human rights activist and former head of the Jewish Agency, for “his lifelong dedication to Israel and world Jewry.”

The 2023 recipients included Sally Reidman, Founder and President of the Reidman College of Complementary and Integrative Medicine in the field of Education; Prof. Carmi Z. Margolis, Founding-Dean of Ben-Gurion University Medical School for International Health in the field of Science and Medicine; Shari Mendes, Founder and Director of the Israel Lemonade Fund, in the field of Community and Non-Profit; Peter Kurz, CEO of the Israel Baseball Association and General Manager, National and Olympic Teams, in the field of Culture, Arts, and Sports; and Lt.-Col (res.) Danny Grossman, Chairman of CMBM-Israel, in the field of Global Impact. 12 Outstanding Olim Honored with the Sylvan Adams Nefesh B’Nefesh Bonei Zion Prize. (credit: SHAHAR AZRAN)

Additionally, the Young Leadership Prize was awarded to Emily Schrader for her “impactful work as a journalist, content creator, and human rights activist,” and the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dr. Yehezkel Caine, President of the Herzog Medical Center, for “his lifelong commitment to advancing medicine and aeromedicine on the global stage.”

Expressing gratitude to olim

The Bonei Zion Prize is an important opportunity to express gratitude to olim, Sofer said, as they have contributed in “extraordinary ways” to Israeli society in a variety of fields.

“These Olim, each of who represents an inspiring life story, embody the spirit of Zionism and demonstrate that making Aliyah is not just a personal act, but an immense contribution to the resilience and future of the State of Israel,” he said.

“I congratulate the esteemed recipients and thank them for their exceptional contributions, which strengthen Israeli society. Together, especially during these challenging times, we will continue to promote the values of Aliyah and its central role in building Israel.”

"After the atrocities committed against the Jewish people on October 7th and the multi-front war that followed, it is crucial that we take a moment to recognize and celebrate the incredible individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to Israeli society," Sofer added.

More than 500 people attended the ceremony; among them, Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer, Director General at the Aliyah and Integration Ministry Avichai Kahana, MK Oded Forer, Nefesh B’Nefesh co-founders Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, and prize benefactor Sylvan Adams.

Adams, a Canadian-Israeli businessman and philanthropist who moved to Israel in 2016, said he is confident the olim will “continue to make a lasting impact both in Israel and around the world.”

“Their contributions across diverse fields inspire us all and serve as a testament to the strength and spirit of the Jewish people,” he said.

“Now, more than ever, our people must be fearless, demonstrating great courage and leadership in the face of evil amid the war, and as Jews in Israel and around the world confront an unprecedented rise in Antisemitism. It is a true honor to be able to recognize inspiring Olim year after year through the Bonei Zion Prize.”

Fass stated that the dedication and accomplishments of the recipients “serve as a powerful reminder of the strength and resilience of the people of Israel.”

“These extraordinary individuals have not only achieved excellence in their respective fields but have also significantly enriched Israeli society and beyond, whether in medicine, education, technology, the arts, or community leadership,” he said.

“It is a privilege to celebrate their remarkable contributions, which strengthen the Jewish state and inspire future generations of Olim to continue shaping our homeland.”