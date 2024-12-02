Nefesh B’Nefesh to present outstanding Anglo Olim with Annual Bonei Zion Prize

Monday, December 2, 6:00 PM IL| 11:00 AM ET

Nefesh B’Nefesh will honor twelve English-speaking Olim for their outstanding contributions to Israeli society at the 10th annual Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion award ceremony on Monday, December 2, 2024, in Jerusalem, at 6 PM Israel time.

The ceremony will recognize the outstanding 2023 recipients, as well as the 2024 honorees, who were selected for their extraordinary contributions throughout the Swords of Iron War. The event will take place at the Beit Ha'Am cultural center in Jerusalem in the presence of Nefesh B'Nefesh co-founders Tony Gelbart and Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, prize benefactor Sylvan Adams, Minister of Aliyah and Integration Ofir Sopher, Director General of the Aliyah and Integration Ministry, Avichai Kahana, and MK Oded Forer.

The 2023 recipients include Sally Reidman, Founder and President of the Reidman College of Complementary & Integrative Medicine, in the field of Education; Prof. Carmi Z. Margolis, Founding Dean of Ben Gurion University Medical School for International Health, in the field of Science and Medicine; Shari Mendes, Founder and Director of the Israel Lemonade Fund, in the field of Community and Non-Profit; Peter Kurz, CEO of the Israel Baseball Association and General Manager, National & Olympic Teams, in the field of Culture, Arts, and Sports; and Lt. Colonel (Res.) Danny Grossman, Chairman of CMBM-Israel, in the field of Global Impact.

In addition, the Young Leadership Prize will be awarded to Emily Schrader for her impactful work as a journalist, content creator, and human rights activist.

The Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Dr. Yehezkel Caine, President of the Herzog Medical Center, for his lifelong commitment to advancing medicine and aeromedicine on the global stage.

The 2024 recipients include Phyllis Heimowitz, Co-Founder of A Partner Left Behind - The Partners of Fallen IDF Soldiers, in the field of Community and Non-Profit; Eylon Levy, Head of Israeli Citizen Spokespersons’ Office, in the field of Global Impact; Dr. Debra Gershov-West, Director, Emergency Department at Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital, in the field of Science and Medicine and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, Special Envoy for the Foreign Ministry, in the field of Israel Advocacy.

In addition, a special recognition award will be presented to Natan Sharansky, Soviet human rights activist and former head of the Jewish Agency, for his lifelong dedication to Israel and world Jewry.

The Sylvan Adams Bonei Zion Prize, established by Nefesh B’Nefesh in September 2013, formally recognizes the achievements of outstanding Olim from English-speaking countries and their contribution to the State of Israel. It is an expression of appreciation for Olim who helped bring Israel forward, and in recognition of those who encapsulate the spirit of modern-day Zionism.