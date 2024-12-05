'It will lead to civil war': Minister Amsalem warns against imprisoning Netanyahu

Regional Cooperation Minister David Amsalem of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party warned about the potential consequences of the prime minister being taken to court-ordered detention, suggesting it could lead to civil unrest, in a Wednesday Radio Galey Israel interview.

In the interview, Amsalem expressed his concerns about ongoing calls to imprison Netanyahu.

"They bring up this nonsense every week," he said, adding, "Something crazy is happening here," referring to a recent petition to the High Court suggesting Netanyahu should be extradited due to alleged violations connected to his ongoing trial.

"This is a coup par excellence. In my opinion, it will lead to civil war, not with weapons initially, but physical confrontations between citizens. It could escalate to worse," Amsalem emphasized.

The petition, reviewed earlier this month by the Attorney General and the High Court, had argued Netanyahu's removal was necessary. However, legal advisors found no compelling reason to act on the request.

Potential public backlash

"We will not let this happen," Amsalem said.

The minister went on to speculate on public backlash should a decision be made to detain Netanyahu, hinting at spontaneous acts of civil disobedience.

"Imagine people blocking the courts or preventing judges from entering. This is how democracies fall apart," he warned.

When asked if Amsalem could foresee a scenario where security forces detain Netanyahu, he drew a parallel to a recent incident involving police officials.

"Would anyone imagine masked men dragging Israel Police Chief Kobi Shabtai into custody on a street corner? It's unimaginable. But this is the reality they're suggesting for Netanyahu," he explained.

The prime minister, currently standing trial on corruption charges, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, framing the cases against him as politically motivated. His supporters echo this sentiment, often rallying behind claims of judicial overreach.