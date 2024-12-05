Israel presents Hamas new ceasefire and hostage release deal

Israel has given to Hamas, through Egyptian mediators, an updated version of a ceasefire deal proposal that involves the release of the remaining 100 hostages, two Israeli officials said.

Attempting to leverage regional and international shifts—including the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in mid-October, the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah in Lebanon, and President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration in late January—the updated version of the proposal mirrors previous similar efforts while emphasizing the implementation of the first phase of the deal from August.

"The Egyptian and Qatari mediators believe Hamas might now agree to a hostage-release and ceasefire deal, even if it is partial," one Israeli official noted.

Key points of the new proposal were finalized during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, involving senior ministers and several security chiefs. These points were passed to Egyptian intelligence, who then presented them to Hamas representatives in Cairo.

"Egypt is currently the primary negotiation channel with Hamas, although Qatar is also involved," Israeli officials stated.

The new proposal offers a ceasefire with Hamas lasting 42 to 60 days. During this period, the Gazan terror organization would release female hostages, male hostages over 50, and hostages in critical medical condition.

Israel, which initially demanded the release of 33 individuals in these groups, has adjusted its expectations, citing assessments that some hostages may no longer be alive.

Notably, the proposal maintains Israel's readiness to release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those serving life sentences, in exchange.

Israel awaits Hamas response

"We are waiting for the Egyptians to inform us of Hamas's response,” an Israeli official remarked concerning Hamas’s stance on the updated proposal. “Within a few days, we will know whether Hamas is willing to negotiate within the framework we presented or not," he added.

If Hamas responds positively, an Israeli delegation will travel to Cairo to finalize details such as the ceasefire duration, the number of hostages to be released, and which Palestinian prisoners will be freed.

In Washington, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with President-elect Donald Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz.

"The President-elect supports a deal for the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, provided it is acceptable to Israel." a Trump advisor said, adding, "Trump wants such a deal to move forward quickly, without delay, and before January 20."

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told Sky News that he is in contact with Trump’s advisors on the matter.

"We have heard from Trump’s advisors that he wants the hostage issue and the Gaza ceasefire resolved before he takes office. We hope both sides understand this message," he said.