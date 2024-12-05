Yisrael Ganz: Steering Israel’s largest Regional Council to new heights

For the past six years, Yisrael Ganz has been the head of the Binyamin Regional Council, Israel’s largest regional council. Six months ago, he was elected to lead the Yesha Council, the umbrella organization of all local authorities in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley.

The Binyamin Regional Council has endured significant losses during the Swords of Iron War, suffering the highest number of casualties relative to its population. Since October 7, 51 residents or individuals who grew up in its communities have fallen. Ganz visits each bereaved family, standing with them in their grief. “Every message of bereavement represents a shattered world and another family that has lost everything,” Ganz says. “As a representative of the people, it is my duty to be present at these difficult moments. It’s about supporting the family and conveying the message that the fallen gave their lives for the nation.”

At 46, Ganz balances the challenges of municipal leadership in one of the most contentious regions in the Middle East. He is recognized as a prominent leader among Israel’s municipal officials and maintains close ties with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Herzog, and key government ministers. Beyond Israel’s borders, he has cultivated connections with influential figures in Donald Trump’s incoming administration and other Republican leaders. Over the past two years, many of them have visited him in Binyamin, forming lasting relationships.

As head of the Council, Ganz oversees the lives of 82,000 residents in Binyamin. However, his responsibilities extend to the broader region, encompassing hundreds of thousands of Jews in neighboring jurisdictions and nearly a million Palestinians under the Palestinian Authority. “My vision is to integrate Judea and Samaria into the State of Israel in all areas,” Ganz explains. “When I am planning major roads, I serve both my citizens and a large Palestinian population. The same applies to sewage infrastructure, environmental protection, and other initiatives. Today, there is no governing authority over the area, so the responsibility falls on my shoulders as the head of the council.” A MAN stands in front of Israeli troops near Ramallah on Friday, during a protest against Jewish settlements. (credit: REUTERS)

A flagship project under Ganz’s leadership is the construction of a medical center in the Sha’ar Binyamin industrial area. The center is a life-saving initiative driven by a tragedy he witnessed. “After an Israeli stabbed in a terrorist attack died in my arms due to a loss of blood on the journey to a Jerusalem hospital, I resolved to build a medical center. It’s a life-saving development for hundreds of thousands of residents,” he says.

Ganz’s daily work involves navigating between municipal management and political-diplomatic efforts. “Here, everything is intertwined,” he explains. “When I build a Jewish house in this area, governments worldwide react. The work here is always doubly complex. I hope the time has come for the State of Israel to decide that this area belongs to it and take responsibility for it. Even the average Arab resident will quietly tell you they cannot wait for this day to come.”

Asked about potential policy shifts under the new US administration, Ganz acknowledges past frustrations. “In recent years, the US administration tried to promote a plan for establishing a Palestinian state, which would mean evicting tens of thousands of Jews from their homes while refusing to meet with us,” he recalls. “It was disappointing that the outgoing administration acted this way regarding the most critical issues for Israel’s security, heritage, and Jewish identity.”

Plans for future

Ganz is optimistic about the incoming administration’s approach. “The new administration includes many people who engage with us. Talking doesn’t always mean agreeing, but it allows for a more accurate understanding, leading to better and fairer solutions. The previous administration’s proposals, such as establishing a Palestinian state, have brought only blood, death, and terrible massacres. I believe the incoming administration will act differently.”

When asked about his priorities, Ganz emphasizes Israel’s sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. “Israel is a sovereign state. My demands are directed at Israel’s leadership,” he states. “I’ve discussed this with Prime Minister Netanyahu, urging him to decide the future of Judea and Samaria. This is in Israel’s hands. No one else will do Israel’s work for it.”

Regarding US support for sovereignty, Ganz is cautiously hopeful. "I've heard unambiguous statements from American officials about ensuring Israel's future and recognizing the Jewish people's rights to the land. Applying sovereignty over this land—where Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, King David, and other biblical figures walked—ensures historical justice and ties directly to security. Anyone wishing to prevent Iran's vision of using Judea and Samaria to destroy Israel will support Israeli sovereignty here."

Ganz underscores the global implications of sovereignty. “Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria will cut off the axis of evil, protect Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and safeguard London, Berlin, and New York as well.”

Yisrael Ganz will be speaking at the Jerusalem Post Miami Summit next week.