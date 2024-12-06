Finding her way home: A Jewish-Korean immigrant's experience in paving a future in Israel

New immigrants to Israel navigate a complex intersection of homes, histories, languages, and cultures. Adapting to a new life is never simple, but qualities such as patience and perseverance play a crucial role in overcoming these challenges.

Tamar Shoshan, a new immigrant and future lone soldier, embodies these qualities through her journey from New York to Israel, as she merges her Korean-Jewish heritage with a new Israeli identity.

Tamar was born to a Korean mother and Jewish-American father. She was raised in a multilingual household, one that emphasized her heritage and adaptability. Her father, raised in a Modern Orthodox Jewish family, became secular in adulthood, while her mother, born in Miryang, South Korea, converted to Judaism after meeting Tamar’s father in Thailand. Tamar and her twin sister, Esther, grew up in New York City, where languages and cultures intertwined.

From a young age, Tamar was surrounded by multiple languages. Her mother spoke to her in Korean, her father in English, and she attended both Sunday school for Korean and Jewish day school for Hebrew. By age four, French was added to the mix, with her family attending programs at the Alliance Française in New York and going to French summer camps in Montreal.

“Languages were a huge part of my upbringing,” Tamar explained, reflecting how linguistic exposure shaped her perceptions and adaptation to her surroundings. Growing up, she, with her family, would visit both Israel and Korea when they could. TAMAR’S MOTHER, born in Miryang, South Korea, converted to Judaism after meeting Tamar’s father in Thailand. Here she is pictured with Tamar. (credit: Courtesy Tamar Shoshan )

Tamar attended Jewish day school until eighth grade, where she gained a foundation in Jewish studies and Hebrew. However, many Jewish traditions, such as attending synagogue and Friday night dinners, faded as Tamar’s parents separated and she began studying at a non-Jewish high school.

Her reconnection with her Jewish identity came unexpectedly when a friend introduced her to Tzofim North America (the Israeli Scouts) in ninth grade. She recalled her first impressions of the program, with everyone at the session dancing in full khaki Tzofim uniform. She was drawn by the strong sense of community and had a newfound appreciation and curiosity for Israeli culture, noting, “Israelis are very inviting. They became my people, my friends and their families.”

Overcoming the language barrier

However, navigating the language barrier in the Tzofim posed a challenge. Although she studied Hebrew in school, she found it difficult to carry out conversations and lead activities in Hebrew, and would rely on her co-counselors for assistance.

Tamar didn’t shy away from the challenge, and when a leadership position arose, she was motivated to take on a new goal. “I promised everyone that if they made me the merakezet (leader of the Tzofim in New York), I’d learn Hebrew over the summer.” She spent the summer in Israel taking intensive Hebrew classes and practicing the language on a daily basis, and by her senior year of high school, she was able to lead programming in Hebrew and fulfil her role as merakezet of the Tzofim.

Tamar's involvement in Tzofim not only rekindled her Jewish identity but introduced her to Israeli culture, several aspects of which deeply resonated with her.

During her senior year of high school, Tamar faced a major crossroads. Her parents expected her to attend college, but she was increasingly drawn to joining a mechina, a yearlong pre-military leadership program in Israel.

“I realized around December that I wasn’t excited for college. For me, mechina was the end goal, but it’s a gap year, so it can’t be the only thing I’d be excited for. The army, however, was the continuation of the things I loved about Israel,” Tamar explained.

AFTER GRADUATING from high school in 2023, Tamar enrolled in Mechinat Rabin on Kibbutz Mizra in the Jezreel Valley. For Tamar, this year provided a kick start to immersing herself in Israeli society. She took classes on Israeli history, studied Hebrew intensively, and volunteered in the local community, allowing her to transition from an observer of Israeli culture to an active participant.

“At first, I couldn’t keep up with the academic-level readings or social conversations,” she noted. “But by January, something clicked. I started thinking and speaking in Hebrew without even realizing it.”

This shift solidified her decision to stay in Israel and enlist in the military.

Tamar officially made aliyah in September 2024 and joined Tzofim Garin Tzabar, a program that helps young Jews and Israelis from around the world immigrate to Israel and enlist in the IDF. Tamar’s gar’in (group) is based in Ra’anana, and consists of members from across the globe: the US, UK, Australia, Canada, South Africa, the Netherlands, and Thailand. AS SOON-TO-BE lone soldiers, Tamar and her ‘gar’in’ have found immense support from Israeli society. Here she is on arrival in Israel. (credit: Courtesy Tamar Shoshan )

The program supports participants in meeting draft requirements, with ulpan, and provides other bureaucratic assistance. However, the core ethos of Garin Tzabar extends beyond the logistical, as it provides a strong social basis for new immigrants coming to Israel, as participants live together while preparing for their enlistment and throughout their military service. This foundation allows future lone soldiers like Tamar to have a home and friends to return to on the weekends and share their mutual experiences, struggles, and achievements.

Aftermath of Oct. 7 shapes gar'in's group dynamic

Tamar shared that her gar’in’s group dynamic was shaped by the aftermath of the October 7 attacks, which motivated many participants to make aliyah and enlist. While Tamar had already planned to join the IDF, she noted that the ongoing war made her decision more meaningful. “It made the timing of my enlistment even more significant,” she reflected.

As soon-to-be lone soldiers, Tamar and her gar’in have found immense support from Israeli society. She described the warmth of the community around them in Ra’anana, such as receiving baked goods from local families and schools and sharing meals together as a gar’in. “Here it’s so normal that people are kind,” she said, highlighting the sense of belonging in Israel.

Along with being a major decision for herself and her future, choosing to enlist in the IDF had a profound impact on her family.

Tamar’s father became more connected to Israel, even learning Hebrew before visiting Tamar during her year at mechina.

Her mother, who had once dreamed of joining the South Korean military but was discouraged due to prevailing gender roles, was thrilled about Tamar’s decision. “She’s so excited that I’m enlisting; it’s her way of living vicariously through me.”

When asked about her plans for military service, Tamar shared that she had an interview for a position she hoped to secure – just minutes after our conversation ended.

A bridge between Jewish, Israeli, and Korean cultures

TAMAR’S IDENTITY as Korean-American, Jewish, and Israeli is central to her past and present, as well as her future in Israel. Growing up, she often felt caught between worlds – the Korean girl in Jewish spaces, and the Jewish girl in Korean spaces. Moving to Israel has allowed her to embrace both identities, taking pride in educating others about Korean culture (many Israelis she meets assume she is Chinese or Thai).

Tamar recently participated in the Israeli cooking competition show Mis’hakei HaShef (Game of Chefs), where she had the opportunity to showcase Korean cuisine and correct misconceptions about her heritage.

“I love showing Israelis what Korean culture is,” she said.

Until she joins the IDF, Tamar has focused on making Israel her home by reconnecting to her Korean heritage, specifically through working at Kimchi*s, a Korean-owned restaurant in Tel Aviv. She emphasized the importance of finding spaces where she could connect with Korean people, bringing her a semblance of home while helping her feel more rooted in her life in Israel.

Reflecting on her journey so far, Tamar spoke of the importance of the community and openness she has found in Israel. From her early days in Tzofim in New York City to her experiences in mechina and Garin Tzabar, she became accustomed to Israeli culture and embodies a profound connection, resilience, and adaptability. Her experiences – whether learning Hebrew, leading in the Tzofim, or preparing for military service – demonstrate her determination to flourish in various spheres.

As she awaits her enlistment, Tamar remains resolute in her commitment to contribute to Israeli society. “I’ll find places to succeed, and find those places in whatever I do or wherever I go.”