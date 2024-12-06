New exhibit showcasing life of Mossad spy Eli Cohen set to open to public

A new exhibit showcasing the life of Mossad Spy Eli Cohen is set to be unveiled at the Eli Cohen museum in Herzliya, the city's municipality announced earlier this week.

The exhibit is expected to illustrate various stages in Cohen's life on three different chronological paths: his private life, his professional life, and the operational sphere.

These various milestones are set to be presented via several multimedia content such as holograms, animations, objects, and archival documents, the municipality added.

The part of the exhibit focusing on Cohen's private life is set to take the audience back to his family heritage and roots in Spain, followed by Egypt, where Cohen was born.

Footage of Cohen's wife, Nadia, recounting their life will also be available at the exhibit. Eli Cohen. (credit: HERZLIYA MUNICIPALITY)

With regard to Cohen's mission in Damascus, the exhibit offers a reconstruction of his home in the city, with original artifacts and never-before-seen documentation provided by the Mossad. His operation in Syria will also be presented via holograms showcasing his double life, among other things.

At the end of the exhibit, the visitors are set to view a movie summarizing Cohen's life.

Eli Cohen's operations in Syria

Under the guise of a Syrian businessman, Cohen infiltrated the Syria army, transferring information to Israel between 1961-1965.

Cohen was subsequently captured and was hanged in Damascus in May 1965.

Liat Collins contributed to this report.