Hamas has lost 9,000 terrorists so far in the battle against Israel, according to Israel Defense Forces estimates published earlier this month. As of January 9, Hamas had also lost two brigade commanders and 19 of its battalion commanders.

It also lost 50 company commanders. There is a saying that the “devil is in the details,” and when it comes to war, counting the number of people “eliminated” may be less helpful than it seems. There are several reasons for this.

One of the key issues is that Hamas will eventually recruit more terrorists to fill these ranks. It can’t easily recruit top terrorists, such as battalion commanders, but it can fill lower ranks. It’s worth keeping that in mind amid a larger discussion of body counts and war.

Measuring body counts in war is not unique to the war on Hamas. Militaries like to measure things, especially in the modern era, where warfare is more complex and opaque. For instance, Israel’s Momentum plan for war sought to make war more efficient and to close “sensor to shooter” loops more quickly.

What this means is that the sensor, such as a drone with a camera, sees a terrorist, and then an “effector” or some kind of munition is used to eliminate the terrorist. The terrorist is eliminated. The number is then recorded. One down. In a war in which artificial intelligence, big data, and “strike cells” play a role, it’s important to try to measure what has been accomplished. Hamas terror operatives in Gaza tunnel (credit: REUTERS)

There is a controversy over measuring success via body counts and declaring high numbers of enemies eliminated as a success. This controversy goes back to the Vietnam War when the US used body counts as a measure of success. However, this controversy is not simple or straightforward, “the humbling lesson we need to learn from the body count is not about picking the right metrics, but about the intrinsic, unavoidable limits of our tools for measuring and managing progress in war,” Jon Askonas wrote at War on the Rocks in 2017.

He notes that America’s top general in Vietnam was not necessarily wrong to use the body count metric, and the numbers weren’t necessarily inaccurate. The US was searching for a “crossover point” in an attrition strategy at the time. “The crossover point strategy relied on a basic equation: on one side, the number of soldiers the North Vietnamese could (or were willing to) recruit, train, and deploy into South Vietnam, on the other, the number the U.S. military could kill, capture, or deter.” The article concludes that “while there is a robust and growing literature on how to use metrics in counter-insurgency, you can’t get around the facts that showing progress in a variety of indicators does not amount to a strategy and that anytime you use an indicator as a target, you will damage its usefulness as an indicator.” Advertisement

How to measure success?

Israel is fighting a complex war in Gaza. It can be described as a counter-insurgency. However, the question is how to measure success. During the 2012 Operation Pillar of Defense, the IDF claimed to have targeted 1,500 Hamas terrorist sites and eliminated 19 leaders of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. In 2014 the IDF said it eliminated hundreds of terrorists in Gaza during Protective Edge.

Over the years, Hamas has taken losses in various wars with Israel, but it also continued to expand its arsenal and the number of men it has under arms. For instance, back in 2009, it had an estimated 20,000 armed men. When Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, it had around 30,000 armed men, according to estimates. These were organized into 24 battalions and 140 companies of men.

In essence, a Hamas “company” of men is supposed to have more than 215 men. These are heavy companies in terms of a military organization. Either way, the point is that Hamas may have lost half its battalion commanders by December and that half its battalions had been broken down as well. Hamas battalions are named after the areas in which they operate. They are territorial units in that sense. The “Shati” battalion operated in Shati. It has been destroyed, apparently. It can’t be reconstituted in Shati. But it can probably be reconstituted by recruiting among people who fled Shati to southern Gaza.

This is the question that now must bedevil policymakers regarding Gaza. With most of Gaza’s population now in the south, including more than a million people who fled the north during the fighting, Hamas now has a concentrated civilian population that can be preyed upon to serve its interests.

All Hamas has to do is recruit a small number of those people, less than one percent, to fill up its ranks again. Hamas also has a lot of weapons to hand out to potential recruits. It has AK-47s and RPGs. It may have lost most of its rocket arsenal and its “commando” units have been defeated or eliminated. It may have lost battalion commanders and company commanders.

But Hamas is also going to ground and seeking to fight a new kind of insurgency, so its need for heavy units, like a “company” of 200 men, is less relevant. It wants to use hit-and-run tactics, and it doesn’t need to train up new “battalions.” If what Hamas wants is to recruit a few thousand more men, it likely has an easy resource in the fact that a million Gazans fled northern Gaza and are now sheltering in southern Gaza, where Hamas uses them as human shields.

The fact that the population that fled is composed mostly of women and children doesn’t prevent Hamas from recruiting from among the teenagers and young men that made up its ranks in the first place. Herein lies an issue with the numbers game, it’s not that the metrics are an issue, but that Hamas recruitment will be an issue as the war drags on into more and more months.