Hostage Rom Braslavski's birthday passes while in Hamas captivity for second time

Rom Braslavski, a hostage still held captive in the Gaza Strip, has had an additional birthday pass by while being held prisoner on Thursday.

Braslavski was taken from the Nova Music Festival, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum website, which also notes his age, which was 19 at the time of his abduction, which is now crossed out and replaced with 21 to mark the long passage of time without his release.

Braslavski's cousin, Adam Hajj, told KAN a day after his loved one's birthday that he "was a security guard at the festival" and that "he stayed behind to save people.

"For more than a year, we haven't had a single shred of information about what's happening to him," the report quoted him as saying, "whether he's eating or drinking, or if he's even being warmed."

No other family member of his interviewed

The media have interviewed none of his other family members for over a year, KAN noted, citing Hajj saying, "the media has taken the hostages' families as on one political side or another. We don't believe in that,t and we don't want it to be that way." Israelis visit the site of the Nova music festival massacre in southern Israel, during the the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, October 24, 2024. (credit: OREN BEN HAKOON/FLASH90)

Hajj also noted that he has no faith in the right or left in the political spectrum regarding hostage deal negotiations.

"They took the families of the hostages and made them a burden. It hurts me very much that we have kidnapped brothers and sisters in Gaza, and that no one knows what is being done to them there at this moment," he continued. "There is no doctor or psychologist who can handle such a situation."