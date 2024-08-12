Israelis across political spectrum disillusioned with gov't - survey

A recent survey conducted by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute has revealed widespread dissatisfaction among Jewish and Arab Israelis towards the government.

The survey, conducted between July 30 and August 4, 2024, found that a large majority of Israelis across the political spectrum—Left, Right, and Center—expressed negative emotions such as anger, disappointment, and frustration towards the current administration.

The survey also showed a national consensus on the need for an inquiry into the events of October 7, with 90% of respondents supporting the establishment of such an investigation. However, opinions differ on the timing, with a significant portion of the population advocating for an inquiry to be initiated immediately.

National mood at a low point

The national mood is at a low point, with optimism about Israel’s future security and democratic governance at record lows. The survey noted a striking disparity in optimism levels between Jewish and Arab respondents, with the latter group showing significantly less confidence in the country's future.

In terms of feelings towards the government, the survey indicated that negative sentiments prevail across all political orientations. While the Left and Center are more likely to express anger and disappointment, the Right, despite being more aligned with the government, also shows high levels of frustration and dissatisfaction. Demonstration against gov't in Tel Aviv, May 15, 2023. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

The survey also addressed public sentiment towards the ongoing protest movement in Israel, revealing that negative feelings towards the protests are more prevalent among Jews, particularly those on the Right, while Arabs expressed frustration and disappointment.