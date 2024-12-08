Netanyahu explores 'Elon Musk-style' role for Eli Cohen after Foreign Ministry reshuffle

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent cabinet reshuffle has disrupted a planned rotation agreement for the Foreign Ministry, leaving Energy Minister Eli Cohen seeking significant compensation.

Netanyahu has suggested creating a new role for Cohen, similar to the position US President-Elect Donald Trump has built for billionaire Elon Musk in his new administration.

The original agreement, reached during the formation of the government, stipulated that Cohen would serve as Foreign Minister for two years before handing the position to Israel Katz in January 2024. Cohen was expected to resume the role in 2026, assuming elections were held on schedule.

Derailed arrangement

However, the reshuffle has derailed the arrangement. Following the appointment of Gideon Sa’ar as Foreign Minister and the dismissal of Yoav Gallant as Defense Minister, Israel Katz was reassigned to lead the Defense Ministry.

This move effectively nullified the rotation agreement, as Sa’ar is now set to hold the Foreign Ministry portfolio for the remainder of the government’s term. FOREIGN MINISTER Eli Cohen sits next to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a cabinet meeting in Jerusalem in July. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Sources close to the prime minister report that Cohen, sidelined by these changes, is demanding meaningful compensation. Netanyahu’s team is currently exploring options for a “compensation package,” which could include naming Cohen as deputy prime minister in addition to his current role as energy minister.

To appease Cohen, one creative solution under discussion involves establishing a new ministerial committee focused on improving governance and public services.

The concept is modeled on US President-elect Donald Trump’s initiative to create an efficient office, which he plans to have led by Musk. Cohen could be offered the chairmanship of this committee, granting him an executive role with tangible responsibilities.

Additional suggestions include appointing Cohen as head of the Ministerial Committee on Privatization or granting him a seat in the Security Cabinet. However, this latter option risks triggering similar demands from other senior ministers, potentially complicating coalition dynamics further.

Cohen has reportedly made it clear to Netanyahu’s inner circle that he is not interested in symbolic titles but seeks a role with real executive authority. This stance underscores the political challenge facing Netanyahu as he attempts to balance competing interests within his coalition while maintaining stability.