Floyd Mayweather launches charity to support Israeli orphans

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather announced a charity initiative to support Israeli orphans in a post on Instagram on Sunday night.

The former US national featherweight champion will be leading the Mayweather Israel Initiative, which he says will give every orphan in Israel birthday presents over the next year.

Mayweather launched his charity initiative on Sunday at a Standing Together event in Israel, just a few hours before his social media announcement.

'Keep your heads held high'

"Over the next year, every orphan in Israel will be visited by the Floyd Mobile and receive special birthday gifts," Mayweather wrote. "To all the widows and orphans: keep your heads held high as we honor the cherished memories of those who have passed."

In his post, Mayweather thanked Shai Graucher, the founder of Chessed V’Rachamim (sometimes called Standing Together), an organization that has supported initiatives such as buying washing machines for IDF bases or sending widows and orphans on dream vacations.

Mayweather has been incredibly vocal in his support for Israel in the wake of October 7. He was notably one of the first celebrities to visit the Jewish state after the massacre and has continually made charitable donations to Israeli organizations such as United Hatzalah and Magen David Adom.