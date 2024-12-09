'The time is now!': Smotrich calls for seizure of Gaza Strip, action in West Bank

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for Israel to seize control of the Gaza Strip during a Religious Zionist Party faction meeting on Monday.

Smotrich called for decisive action in Gaza and the West Bank, urging the government to strip Hamas of its authority and dismantle remaining terror hubs in the West Bank.

“It is time to seize control of Gaza and strip Hamas of its civilian authority, cutting off its lifeline,” Smotrich declared. “We’ve seen in Syria how regime leaders flee like rats when they realize they’ve lost their grip on power. The same can be achieved in Gaza. We are close—we’ve already made tremendous strides there. Now, we must take the next step to secure a decisive and clear victory.”

He also criticized deals that would result in the release of some hostages, saying they compromised military achievements. “Instead of discussing partial deals that leave many hostages behind, compromise the war's achievements, and diminish the chance of victory, we must press forward. We must stop fearing our own shadows and do what is necessary,” he said.

“If we take these necessary steps, with God’s help, we will see the remaining Hamas leaders flee like rats, desperate to save themselves and their families. This will bring all the hostages home and remove the threat to Israel once and for all,” he said. Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker and demonstrators protest calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip outside Hakirya Base in Tel Aviv, December 7, 2024. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Dismantling West Bank terror

Regarding the West Bank, Smotrich called for increased settlement and referred to the region as Iran’s last foothold. “The axis of evil’s ultimate hope is to establish a Palestinian state there as a base for the destruction of Israel,” he asserted. “Here, too, we must end the policy of containment and defense and shift to initiative and offense. We must dismantle terror hubs, strengthen Jewish settlements, and create facts on the ground that prevent the establishment of a Palestinian state and remove this possibility from the agenda once and for all.”

Smotrich also criticized the Attorney General and the prosecution for requiring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to testify in court despite the war. “Tomorrow, the Prime Minister is expected to testify in court for extended hours, as required by the Attorney General and the prosecution, who have refused to postpone the testimony despite the war and the significant security challenges we face,” Smotrich said.

“The fact that the Prime Minister is required to appear in court at such a critical time is absurd and constitutes a severe blow to national interests,” he added. “Those who ignore this grave warning may find themselves responsible for security failures, and history will judge them accordingly.”

Despite the war’s economic strain, Smotrich assured that the economy would remain stable. “Wars are costly, and this latest conflict, spanning seven fronts, is particularly expensive,” he said. “However, fears of economic collapse, the government’s inability to pass a budget during the war, and capital flight from Israel have proven to be baseless. Despite the challenges of war, I can confidently say that Israel’s economy is strong and stable, thanks to the policies we are implementing.”

Smotrich ended his remarks on an optimistic note. “This is just the beginning. Israel’s economy will soar to unprecedented heights,” he said.