Netanyahu trial: Ministers, MKs decry ‘unjust’ proceedings in support for PM

Approximately a dozen ministers and MKs arrived at the Tel Aviv Regional Court on Tuesday morning in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of the beginning of his testimony in his criminal trial.

Many of the ministers and MKs spoke to media set up outside the courthouse and issued sharp criticism of Israel’s law enforcement and judicial system, accusing them of unfair treatment of Netanyahu amidst an attempt to topple him undemocratically.

The ministers included Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud), Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi (Likud), Environment Protection Minister Idit Silman (Likud), Social Equality Minister May Golan (Likud), and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), and MKs included Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana (Likud), Coalition Whip Ofir Katz (Likud) Boaz Bismuth (Likud), Avichai Boaron (Likud), Osher Shkalim (Likud), Tally Gotliv (Likud), and Almog Cohen (Otzma Yehudit).

According to Karhi, "Prime Minister Netanyahu arrives today not as a defendant, but as an accuser. We are witnessing the collapse of the cases one by one, even before a single defense witness has taken the stand.”

“With God's help, the truth will come to light and justice will prevail. We will all see how the house of cards built by the prosecution collapses before their eyes, revealing the full truth,” Karhi added. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu smiles as he prepares to testify in his trial on corruption charges at the district court in Tel Aviv at the start of his hearing on corruption charges on December 10, 2024. (credit: MENAHEM KAHANA/Pool via REUTERS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Karhi also criticized the judge’s decision that Netanyahu will testify three times a week for six hours at a time. He concluded, “Since the investigations began, the people have repeatedly proven at the ballot box that they believe in the Prime Minister and support him, and no persecution or framing of cases will change that."

'Hard not to feel a deep sense of injustice'

Other ministers commented from afar. Justice Minister Yariv Levin said in a statement, “It's hard not to feel a deep sense of injustice this morning in light of the ongoing proceedings against Prime Minister Netanyahu and the insistence on holding them precisely during these days when so much rests on his shoulders.”

“Together with many, many citizens of Israel, I wish to strengthen you, Mr. Prime Minister. I know that even today, you will stand tall and present the simple truth as it is,” Levin said.

The prime minister is standing trial for three cases of fraud and breach of trust, and one case of bribery. In the first case, known as Case 1000, he is suspected of providing regulatory and other benefits to billionaire Arnon Milchan, after receiving hundreds of thousands of shekels worth of expensive cigars and champagne, alongside other gifts.

In the second case, known as Case 2000, Netanyahu is suspected of proposing a deal to Yediot Aharonot owner Arnon (Noni) Mozes, whereby he would target Yediot's main competitor, Israel Hayom, in exchange for positive coverage.

In the third case, known as Case 4000, Netanyahu is suspected of providing Shaul Elovitch, major shareholder of a number of communications and media companies including Bezek, with regulatory benefits in exchange for positive coverage from Walla, which Elovitch also owned. In this case, Netanyahu was indicted for bribery on top of fraud and breach of trust.