'Jewish donors giving to universities often supporting anti-Jewish ideology'

Jewish donors who are giving money to universities are often supporting anti-Israel and anti-Jewish ideology, Tallwoods Capital Cheif Investment Officer and philanthropist Gabe Plotkin said at The Jerusalem Post Miami Summit gala Monday night.

These donors "are literally supporting the indoctrination of an ideology that often as we have seen in the last year goes against Jews and against Israel," the co-chairman of the NBA's Charlotte Hornets explained.

Asked about the guiding principles behind his philanthrophy, Plotkin highlighted how important it is to him and his family to support Israel and counter the anti-Israel and anti-Jewish philosophy he sees funded through universities.

"For us, it's important to fund the opposite. It's important to fund all the people that need our help and all the soldiers and other people in Israel whose lives have been upended."

Asked about why Israel and Jewish causes feature so heavily in his philosophy of giving, Plotkin explained that his family has always felt it is important to support those whose sacrifices protect others. STUDENTS FLY an aerial banner that reads ‘Harvard hates Jews,’ over Harvard University, last month. (credit: Faith Ninivaggi/Reuters)

Affinity toward soldiers

His family has "always had an affinity towards soldiers," he explained, adding that this included Israeli or American soldiers who he said make it possible for others to have their freedoms.

This is how they started giving and has remained a cornerstone of their philanthropy, he said.

"Starting 10, 15 years ago, when we really could give, it became something really important to us and important to teach our children."

Because this was the focus of their charity, the family didn't have to change their philosophy around giving following the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and ensuing war - only to increase how much they were giving because the need was so great, Plotkin said.

Plotkin also talked about his upbringing and how it taught him about the value of work.

"My parents really instilled in us the concept of a work ethic, so whatever we were doing in life, we had to kind of go out there and do it ourselves," he shared.

"When I was in fifth grade I had a paper route and then I weeded gardens and mowed lawns and babysat - really anything I could to earn a living and make money."