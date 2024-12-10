Australian PM criticized during visit to scorched Adass Israel Synagogue

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was heckled on Tuesday following his visit to the Adass Israel Synagogue in Ripponlea Melbourne, which was significantly damaged by arsonists last week. Two people were wounded as a result of the attack.

The Australian prime minister faced criticism for his late visit to the site. In video footage circulating on social media, a person could be heard saying, "You are late." An additional individual also shouted, "Does the Prime Minister condemn calls for an intifada against Jews?"

Footage from PM Albanese’s visit to the firebombed Adass Synagogue in Melbourne, deemed a domestic terror attack, shows him being heckled and criticised for not visiting the site sooner. He fled without responding to questions from the media or the public. / Full livestream… pic.twitter.com/UESf9lng8h — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) December 10, 2024

Albanese has been the target of criticism for having played tennis in the aftermath of the attack on Saturday.

Following the arson, the prime minister noted that the incident was likely an act of terror. Members of the Synagogue recover items from the Adass Israel Synagogue on December 06, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

"The atrocities that occurred at the synagogue in Melbourne clearly were designed to create fear in the community and therefore, from my personal perspective, certainly fulfill that definition of terrorism," Albanese said.

Netanyahu criticizes Albanese's government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the arson could be conjoined to the "anti-Israel spirit" pervading Albanese's government.

Earlier this week, in response to the arson, Albanese announced the creation of a counter-antisemitism task force.

Corey Tusak, Mathilda Heller, Reuters, and Michael Starr contributed to this report.