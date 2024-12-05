Arsonists wound two after setting Melbourne synagogue ablaze

Two individuals were wounded at Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, Australia after two arsonists set it ablaze at 4 a.m. local time, according to local reports.

The two suspects broke into the synagogue through a glass window and were seen setting fire to flammable material inside, an eye witness recounted. The majority of the damage was caused in the Sephardi section of the synagogue, according to the eyewitness. “The synagogue did sustain significant damage so a crime scene has been established,” a representative of Victoria’s police department told ABC radio.

This is a developing story.