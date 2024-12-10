World Central Kitchen fires dozens of workers in Gaza

The World Central Kitchen fired dozens of Palestinians working for the charity in the Gaza Strip, with the termination being for "security reasons," two WCK workers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

According to the two, the firing of the workers was based on an Israeli assessment of them.

In a message to staff, WCK confirmed that it had "made changes" after Israel demanded an investigation into its hiring practices in Gaza.

"This should not be taken as a conclusion by WCK that the individuals are affiliated with any terror organization," it said.

It said it had taken the step "to protect our team and our operations." A WCK spokesperson confirmed that 62 people had been let go. Humanitarian aid with the logo of World Central Kitchen (WCK) at the Kerem Shalom border crossing. May 1, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL)

WCK employee identified as partaking in October 7 massacre

An Israeli security official told Reuters that Israel had demanded an investigation into staff potentially linked to the October 7 attack after it said a WCK employee identified as Ahed Azmi Qdeih took part in the attack.

The official said an Israeli security review found that 62 WCK employees had "affiliations and direct connections" with terrorist groups.

"Consequently, senior Israeli officials demanded that WCK terminate the employment of those workers," he said.